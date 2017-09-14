Airlines aim for 200 million passengers annually in region

With a general consensus and optimism about the growth potential of the airline business in Latin America, the first regional summit of CAPA-Center for Aviation ended in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.
The summit gathered top representatives of Latin American airlines, airports and services in the sector.
“With half the penetration the UK has, we can add 200 million passengers and $100 million to the regional GDP,” said Claudia Sender Ramírez, vice president of LATAM’s customer area and president for Brazil.
Se added that Latin Americans travel less than the average in other countries. While in 2016 the average in the United Kingdom was 4.22 trips per person per year and in the United States 2.87, in Latin American countries the average was a quarter or less. Chile leads with 1.1 trips per person per year.
The other countries are still far behind. Colombia with 0.81 trips per person per year, Mexico with 0.63 and Peru with 0.62 and lower still in Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador with 0.52, 0.36 and 0.33 respectively.
“There is room for growth,” Sender said, adding that air transport generated $167 billion in 2016 and 5.2 million jobs. “Aviation brings connectivity and economic development”.
Currently, commercial aviation connects Latin America and the Caribbean to 385 cities, and flights departing from the region go to 160 cities around the world.
Low cost and long reach, great expectations
Peter Harbison, president of CAPA – …
