South Korea to begin trade talks with Mercosur this year

South Korea will begin trade talks with Mercosur, the South American bloc that comprises Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay. Korean Trade Minister Joo Hyung-hwan visited Argentina at the end of last week and signed a joint statement to begin talks with Argentine Foreign minister Susana Malcorra. At $2.7 trillion, the combined gross domestic product of the four Mercosur members accounts for 76 percent of South America’s economy.
Source. Business Korea
Peru’s Kuczynski says corruption scandal slowing investment
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Friday that corruption allegations were slowing private investment, although he still expected the country’s economy to expand 3 percent to 5 percent this year due to public investment and higher metal prices. The Finance Ministry slashed Peru’s growth outlook to 3.8 percent from 4.8 in January as what it called the “Odebrecht effect” stalled projects.
Source: Reuters
Cuban leader Raul Castro blasts Trump’s Mexican wall and trade policy
Cuban President Raul Castro harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration, trade and other policies on Sunday as Trump reviews a fragile detente with Communist-run Cuba begun by his predecessor Barack Obama. In his first critical remarks directed at Trump since he took office, Castro termed his trade policies “egotistical” and his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border “irrational.”
Source: …
