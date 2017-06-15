South Korea-Latin America Trade Index 2017

Bolivia has emerged as the trade champion in our most recent Korea-Latin America Trade Index.
Total trade between the two countries grew 37.4 percent in 2016.
It is one of the few countries with a positive result, as total trade between the two regions dropped 12 percent to $37.2 billion in 2016, compared with the year before.
Other countries with positive figures include Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru.
But the rest of the countries saw mostly double-digit drops in their trade with South Korea, most notably Uruguay, with a 34 percent plunge.
Mexico is South Korea’s main export market. Exports from the Asian country to Mexico reached $9.7 billion last year, down almost 11 percent from the $10.8 billion the year before.
To view the full index including sub-rankings for top trade partners, top winners and losers, top exports and top imports, click on the link below.
To download the full index, please click on the link below. (Excel file will appear on your browser’s Downloads folders).
