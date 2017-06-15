South Korea-Latin America Trade Index 2017

Best 100 Companies: Education firms make way for new profit kings

Brazil’s Autopista Litoral Sul, a highway management company, has dethroned private education firm Kroton to take the top spot in Latin Trade’s Best 100 Companies ranking.

The Best 100 ranks firms by growth in revenues, profit and profit margins over a three-year period.

Brazilian companies still dominate the top 10, with only one Peruvian and two Argentine firms joining the highest ranks.

Siderperu, a steel and iron company controlled by Brazil’s Gerdau, surged to take the ranking’s second spot.

This year, three Colombian companies were introduced to the ranking: Paper and packaging manufacturer Carton de Colombia; Energy distributor Epsa, and airline Avianca Holdings.

The full ranking, available to download, includes the following sheets: Best Companies, Revenue Growth, Profits Growth, Profit Margins, and Best Companies by Country.

To download, click below: