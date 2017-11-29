South America will have a free trade zone in 2018

Pacific Alliance countries to meet Mercosur in December: Marcos Galvão
Heads of State of Mercosur and Pacific Alliance countries will meet on December 21 at the Mercosur Summit to further discuss integration, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Marcos Galvão, said today during a presentation at the Wilson Center, in Washington D.C.
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Luis Videgaray, formally received the invitation for President Peña Nieto last Friday, and Galvão himself made the invitations to the governments of Colombia, Chile and Peru, he said.
Working closer with the Pacific Alliance – Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile – has climbed in the agenda of Itamaraty, and sources familiar with the situation told Latin Trade that substantive agreements should be signed between the two trade blocs, before Brazilian president Michel Temer leaves office in 2018. Minister Galvão confirmed this view. In 2018 South America, with the exception of Guyana and Suriname, will have a free trade agreement, he said.
An improved Brazilian economic situation also opened fiscal room for cooperation funds to flow again from the South American country to Central America, the Caribbean and Africa. “This year we are restoring these cooperation programs,” he stated.
Regarding Brazil’s ties with China, the Minister mentioned that having that country as its number one trade partner is not “a Brazilian singularity. Many countries have China as number one, or two, or three.” However, …
