Slowly but surely, gender equality in Latin America makes progress

Although women around the world, including Latin America, are increasing their participation in the labor market and climbing to more and more important positions in the corporate world, gender inequality remains a critical social issue. One far from being solved as several factors continue to hamper fair opportunities.
During the Council of the Americas Symposium and 22nd Bravo Business Awards —held in Miami— several regional leaders gathered to discuss potential practical solutions to gender inequality.
Despite the many challenges, panelists noticed the progress made in the last few years to increase female inclusion at the work place. Katia Bouazza, Managing Director, Head, Latin America and Capital Financing at HSBC said that while investment banking is in general a male-dominated industry, women have recently escalated more positions in senior management. “We still need to go a long way in Latin America to close the gap,” the executive said.
One of the areas that Bouazza noted requires more work in order to close the gap is training female talent. Firms operating in the region, especially multinationals, are undertaking endeavors to increase training and education levels for women.
“We build partnerships, scholarships and internships to attract talent to our company and include the people that were previously excluded,” said Maria Blase, President of HVAC and Transport, Latin America Strategic Business Unit, at Ingersoll Rand.
The role of the government in fostering …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ