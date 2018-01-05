Siemens Gamesa in talks for $619-million wind deals in Brazil
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is in final negotiations to supply about 700 megawatts of wind turbines for power plants in Brazil, according to people familiar with the talks. The orders may be worth as much as 2 billion reais ($619 million), according to estimates from Helena Chung, an analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The deals are to supply equipment for projects that Voltalia, EDP Renovaveis, Enel Green Power, and Neoenergia are developing in northeast Brazil. Livemint reports.
Brazil police request Temer answer questions in alleged graft probe
Brazilian police have requested that President Michel Temer answers 50 questions as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving a decree regulating the country’s ports, a government spokesman said on Friday. Police are investigating whether Temer took bribes in exchange for shaping the decree in a way that would benefit logistics firm Rodrimar, which operates some services in the Port of Santos, Latin America’s busiest container port. Yahoo reports.
Union at Chile’s Lomas Bayas mine far from deal with Glencore
Unionized workers at Glencore’s Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile rejected a final contract offer and began government-facilitated mediation on Thursday to avoid a strike, the union said, adding that they were still far from agreement. Union president Pedro Valdivia said workers agreed to lay down tools on January 10 if no …
