Saudis set eyes on Latin American clean energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Co., a Saudi Arabian industrial group, is turning its attention to Latin America’s clean-energy market. The company is focusing on government-organized auctions, where developers vie for long-term contracts to sell power, according to Roberto de Diego Arozamena, chief executive officer at Abdul Latif Jameel’s energy unit. Mexico, Chile and Peru offer strong potential for growth in renewable energy, Bloomberg reports.
China investment in Brazil hit seven-year high in 2017
China invested $20.9 billion in Brazil in 2017, the most since 2010 as a recession helped push down asset prices and attracted investors, according to Brazil’s planning ministry. The energy, logistics and agriculture sectors drew the most Chinese capital, including investments in Brazil’s rich pre-salt oil fields and China’s State Power Investment Corp $2.25 billion deal to operate the São Simão hydropower plant. Reuters reports.
Peugeot open to South America alliance; UK plants uncompetitive: CEO
Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday he planned to meet next week with the automaker’s UK unions and government officials to discuss the future of Peugeot’s Vauxhall plant, where Tavares said production costs are twice those of its plants in France. He also said he is “very open” to a potential alliance in Latin America, responding to a question about Ford Motor Co’s signal two days ago that it was exploring options for its money-losing Latin American business. Reuters …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth …
Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade …