Reflecting the Latin American tech boom

Latin Trade interview with eMerge Americas CEO Xavier Gonzalez
When the titanic endeavor started in 2014, many—including the organizers—did not imagine the huge success that eMerge Americas has become. The tech conference, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, garnered 13,000 attendees in 2016, almost 30 percent more than a year earlier, and it is likely that a new record attendance will be marked this June 12 and 13.
This year, eMerge Americas will line up a dream team of speakers, including Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Waze’s Uri Levine and Sprint’s Marcelo Claure, to name a few.
Latin Trade interviewed Xavier Gonzalez, the CEO of eMerge Americas about his views on the Miami tech ecosystem and his expectations about this year’s conference.
Miami’s booming tech business
Miami has attracted an influx of tech firms in recent years. Gonzalez says that “there has been an explosive growth of the Miami tech ecosystem over the past four-five years,” which he attributed to a mix of factors, including the traditional features that make the city attractive for business such as location, multi-cultural nature and living standards, as well as the effect of the growth of tech startups in Latin America, which is luring the interest of the largest global firms.
The potential for continued growth of the tech industry is high, Gonzalez said. “Miami’s significant infrastructure and its uniqueness will continue to support the expansion of entrepreneurs and startups,” he noted, highlighting …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Despite all the negative articles and doomsday predictions that have started to circulate …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …