Real estate in Miami: The facts
2nd March 2017

By Simona Tessaro
Despite all the negative articles and doomsday predictions that have started to circulate around South Florida, the latest report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) shows a different picture with a steady increase of median prices and dollar volume year-over-year in January for single-family home sales in Miami-Dade county, with single-family home sales rising 4.4 percent, while Median sale prices ($310,000) and dollar volume ($397 million) expanded 14.8 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively in January 2017.
The Miami single-family homes market is coming off a 2016 in which it posted the third-most annual sales in county history. Sales for mid-market Miami single-family homes, or properties with a value between $200K and $600K increased 22.5 percent in January, from 476 to 583. Homes in this range represent 33.7 percent of total Miami single-family home sales, while sales for Miami single-family homes listed from $600,000 to $1 million increased 62.3 percent in January, from 53 to 86 transactions.
Despite a decrease of 9.8 percent year-over-year in existing condo sales (which are competing with a robust new construction market) Total existing Miami-Dade County residential sales, which posted a record year in 2013 and near record years in 2014 and 2015, decreased 3.3 percent year-over-year from 1,790 to 1,731.
As Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI chairman of the board says "Miami real estate opened 2017 with strong sales for single-family …

READ MORE
