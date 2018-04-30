Putting Data to Work for CFOs
statistic-1820320_960_720

30th April 2018

By Andres Jalfen, CFO for IBM Latin America
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most frequently discussed topics in business today. It undeniably presents huge opportunities to senior executives in all fields, and none more so than the CFO.
In a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, CEOs affirm that finance is one of the top-five investment areas for artificial intelligence. In fact, from a CFO perspective, it shows that top performers already have established operational and analytical uses for cognitive technologies and understand their value.
Pressure on CFOs to enable enterprise agility and help their businesses make better decisions are intensifying and finance organizations must now proactively manage business growth and risk. Still according to the study, 38% of CFOs surveyed said that it would be one of the technologies most likely to transform their enterprises within the next few years.
Today’s data explosion, economic volatility and uncertainty, new competitors and disruptive innovation highlight the need to more quickly deepen and accelerate understanding of what is going on.
Increasing finance IQ
Finance has historically used huge amounts of transaction data, which often is challenging and time consuming. But now, a tsunami of data comes from different sources, such as external market data, competitive, macro-economic, social media and even weather. This general data needs to be integrated with the financial data to create new insights while …

Click here : Log In To Read The Full Story
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
Subscribe
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
Subscribe
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Subscribe
LOGIN
FOR READ MORE LOGIN
LOGIN
LOGIN
Forgot your password
SEND
READ MORE
Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.
Read the current issue of Latin Trade Magazine

Access Denied

Please log in or register

Read Our Latest Issue

latintrade-followus-spanish
FOLLOW US