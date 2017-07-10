Pursuing new areas of growth; a conversation with Cisneros Group CEO

Cisneros Group CEO Adriana Cisneros spoke to Latin Trade about the progress and outlook of one of the largest family-owned conglomerates in Latin America.
Miami—Less than four years ago, Adriana Cisneros (above) became one of the most powerful women in Latin America after being appointed CEO of media conglomerate Cisneros Group. Latin Trade spoke to Cisneros on the sidelines of the 2017 eMerge Americas—Miami´s biggest technology conference and summit—where Adriana and her father, Gustavo Cisneros, were keynote speakers on entrepreneurship.
Their presentation detailed the transition of power at the Group’s helm, a process kept secret for several years until Ms. Cisneros felt ready to take over and implement her plans for a major organizational restructuring of the Group.
“It was a five-year conversation,” she says about the secret dialogue among her, then CEO Steve Bandel and her father to carry out a transition that marked the group’s reorganization into three divisions: media, digital business and real estate.
The move, however, did not mean a departure from the Group’s basic business model: focus on brands, working with key partners, go global, and invest and divest at the right time. “Stay fresh,” Ms. Cisneros explained.
The group’s strategy is always pursuing new areas of growth. As such, the media division not only continues programming for Venevision TV channel in Venezuela, but also offers content and infrastructure for the TV industry in general. Cisneros …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …