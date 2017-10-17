Private real estate funds thriving in Latin America
These funds raised $3.7 billion in 2016.  Interview with Lavca’s President and Director of Research.
In 2016, private real estate funds targeting Latin America raised an aggregate $3.7 billion, an amount equivalent to 50 percent of the resources raised by private equity funds, said Cate Ambrose, President and Executive Director of the Latin American Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, Lavca. In the first semester of 2017, these funds raised $1.7 billion.
Private real estate funds have grown significantly in the past years. They raised $3.2 billion in 2015, from $679 million in 2004, the latest Lavca Latin America Private Real Estate report shows.
There is a wide array of vehicles making resources available for this market. From large international funds like Blackstone, to dedicated private equity funds, to local managers, to Canadian or Mexican pension plans, Cate Ambrose said. With an average ticket of $500 million, these investors are looking for real estate projects worth, in general, over $200 million.
The size of the Mexican and Brazilian markets are part of the attractive of the Latin American region, Eduardo Roman, director of Research at Lavca said. Transactions have concentrated in those markets, but other countries have gained luster as well. He mentioned Colombia, Peru, Chile, and the new market entrant, Argentina.
Transactions are increasing in size and complexity. Eduardo Roman mentioned an asset swap between Brazilian Cyrela Commercial …

