Pressure mounts on Venezuela’s Maduro

Thousands of anti-government protesters once again took to the streets of Caracas on Saturday as international pressure mounted on President Nicolas Maduro to hold free elections. Tensions also ran high on the diplomatic front. After Maduro suggested this week Venezuela could return to the Organisation of American States (OAS) if its Secretary General Luis Almagro stepped down, Almagro hit back. Yahoo News reports.
New Zealand eyes better trade with Latin America
New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said on Monday that he believed the time was right to launch trade talks with Pacific Alliance members Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia as part of the government’s push for better access in Latin America. “We’ve been talking to the four Pacific Alliance countries about better access for Kiwi exporters for the last two years. With direct flights to South America, there is increasing opportunity for New Zealanders to do more in these growing markets,” McClay said. Xinhua reports.
Mexican auto suppliers strategize for NAFTA talks
President Donald Trump has made an example out of global automakers that produce in Mexico for the U.S. But auto parts makers in Mexico also have a huge financial stake in the upcoming trade talks. Suppliers there are maintaining a united front with the Mexican auto industry, but the parts community also has strategies for a favorable revision of NAFTA. If this starts out as a matter of imposing tariffs on Mexican automobiles …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …
Interview with SAP Latin America CFO Luis César Verdi
The value of technology is measured by …