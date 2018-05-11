Petrobras reclaims market value throne in Latin America

Petrobras headquarters. Jim Killock/Flickr
Petrobras has reclaimed its leadership position in Latin America as the company with the highest market value. Ordinary shares rose more than 70 percent in 2018 through May 10. Among the world’s big oil companies, Petrobras is now eighth, climbing two positions since December 2017.
The market capitalization of Petrobras as of May 10, 2017, reached $99. 7 billion, which makes it the largest company by market value in Brazil.
The last time Petrobras was the largest company by market value in Brazil was October 15, 2014, when it registered $70.6 billion.
The company’s highest ever market value was recorded on May 21, 2008 at $141.8 billion. The lowest market value of the company, since the highest value recorded in May 2008, was on February 11, 2016 when the company registered $18.6 billion.
The ordinary shares of Petrobras in 2018 through May 10 have risen of 70.5 percent. In the same period, the Ibovespa rose 12.3 percent.
With information from Economatica.
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
This year, Latin Trade welcomes seven women to the ranks of the Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin …
Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, is increasingly at the core of every major business …