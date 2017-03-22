Peru ranks highest in new Latin America consumer confidence survey

Latin Americans in general remain confident about short-term personal finance and job prospects
After a positive third-quarter, Latin American consumer optimism regarding employment, personal finances and spending intention remained at 85 points, the latest Nielsen Global Confidence Consumer Survey shows.
The figure is the same as the third-quarter, but five points above the first quarter of 2016.
The strongest consumer confidence was registered in Peru, at 96 points, albeit eight points lower than the previous quarter. Among the reasons that contributed to the lower score were less optimism regarding job opportunities, while 61 percent of participants said it was a bad time to go shopping. In terms of employment, 46 percent believe job prospects are not good, compared with 36 percent from the previous quarter.
Despite political challenges and uncertainty, Colombia’s score stayed at 90 points. In the fourth-quarter, Chile overtook Colombia as the Latin American country with the highest concern regarding job stability.
Region remains cautious
At a regional level, 81 percent of participants said they have changed their spending habits to save more money.
A vast majority –85 percent– of participants see their country in recession, and only 21 percent believe their country will overcome it within the next year.
Fifty-three percent said they cut down on out-of-home entertainment, while 50 percent avoided shopping for new clothes. In terms of saving more money when …
