Nokia leads revenue growth in Top Foreign Companies ranking

Nokia is the revenue growth winner in this year’s Top Foreign Companies ranking.
The ranking lists the top foreign firms operating in the region by revenue.
Nokia posted a 44 percent growth from the previous year, the highest growth from the 38 companies in the list.
Nokia was one of four companies with positive results, as the overall revenues in the ranking dropped 9 percent from last year.
In terms of total revenues, Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica continues to lead the list, albeit posting a 10 percent drop from last year.
The companies with the steepest drops in revenues this year include Halliburton and Schlumberger.
To view the full ranking, with total revenues, assets and profit results, click below:
Top Foreign Companies 2017
