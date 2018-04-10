Multinational Index Full Year 2017

Iberdrola headquarters. Aiaraldea Komunikazio Leihoa/Flickr
Multinationals operating in Latin America saw their annual revenues in the region in general grow 20 percent from the year before, our most recent Multinational Index shows.
Spanish energy firm Iberdrola revenues grew 126 percent, the highest jump in the index. The figure was due to the consolidation of its acquisition of Brazil’s Neoenergía. With these results, Iberdrola knocked Gas Natural Fenosa off the top five in the list.
The first four spots of the index remained the same as the previous index: Telefónica, Ab InBev, Carrefour and Groupe Casino.
To view the full list, including revenue, full year 2017, fourth-quarter 2017 results and list by growth, click on the link below:
Multinational Index Full Year and 4Q 2017
