Multi-speed innovation

Grupo Sura CEO David Bojanini (center). Photo: FNPI/Flickr
Grupo Sura, one of the largest managers of savings in Latin America, tells a realistic story of technological change.
Corporate change moves at different speeds in large Latin American corporations. Not due to the lack of vision or knowledge of opportunities on the part of some CEOs, but to a simple, sound business reason, which cyberoptimists often forget.
“It happens everywhere. The world is changing, but traditional models are still valid,” CEO of Colombian Grupo Sura, David Bojanini said in an interview with Latin Trade. New business models are gaining acceptance and market space, but their advance is a slower process than many want to believe. “Firms find it difficult to rid themselves of models that are still successful and profitable,” Bojanini claims.
Grupo Sura is the largest manager of savings in Latin America ex-Brazil. From being a rather unknown, 70-year old financial and manufacturing group in Colombia’s second largest city, Medellin, Grupo Sura jumped to its current position with an audacious string of acquisitions from Dutch ING, Panamanian Banistmo, and Britain’s RSA.
Big financial entities, Bojanini notes, can still do more of what they have been doing for decades. Fintech startups might be a threat to parts of their business, but not to the whole structure.
To set their strategic course, Bojanini, his Board of Directors and top managers, have made it a key objective to understand their consumers, which are now faced with profound technological, …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
INDEXES
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …