More than 20 companies attracted to $2-billion copper project in Peru

More than 20 companies have expressed an interest in bidding on the $2 billion Peruvian copper project Michiquillay in an auction due to take place on December 20, the Peruvian government said on Monday. Michiquillay is the first sizable mineral deposit to be offered up in a public auction in more than a decade in Peru, the world’s second biggest copper producer. The timing – amid rising copper prices – should help make the auction competitive. Kitco reports.
Mexico’s Alfa reports $327-million loss and cuts earnings guidance
Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a $327 million third-quarter loss and cut its earnings guidance for 2017, amid financial troubles at a client of its petrochemicals unit Alpek. Alpek said in September that client M&G chemicals was overdue on its bills for the supply of purified terephthalic acid. In terms of deals, the company said it was exploring options to sell U.S. assets of its energy unit Newpek. Nasdaq reports.
Brazil antitrust regulator to approve AT&T-Time Warner merger
Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade is set to approve AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner on Wednesday, with conditions, according to newspaper Valor Economico. AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner last year for $85 billion in a transaction it has said it hopes to conclude by year’s end. The superintendent’s office of Cade said in August it had recommended changes to the deal as it could harm competition in Brazil’s pay TV market. Reuters …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …