Mexican firms to invest $31 billion in 2017

Mexican companies registered in the Consejo Mexicano de Negocios (Mexican Business Council), will invest $31 billion throughout 2017, representatives told President Enrique Peña Nieto during a meeting. “I want to congratulate you for the trust you show as businesspeople in Mexico and for announcing your commitment to invest more than $31 billion this year. With that amount, the companies you represent will have invested more than $152 billion between 2013 and 2017,” Peña Nieto said. Milenio reports. (In Spanish)
Brazil’s Triunfo eyes creditor deal to sell assets
Triunfo Participações & Investimentos and creditors are discussing terms of a restructuring plan allowing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm to retain cash from potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people familiar with the situation said. Triunfo’s sale of a 50 percent stake in a port to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co is ready, one source said. An announcement hinges on whether state development bank BNDES and other Triunfo creditors agree not to use proceeds from the sale to get their loans repaid immediately. Reuters reports.
Mexico to send trade team to China to woo investors
Mexico will send a trade delegation to China to lure investors in September this year, aiming to show the country’s opportunities despite a possible breakup of the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA. China is Mexico’s second-biggest trade partner after the U.S. “The trip will …
