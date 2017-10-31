Lessons from Macri’s win

Mauricio Macri. Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires/Flickr
By Dan Restrepo, Fellow, Center for American Progress
With Argentina’s mid-term election in the books, U.S.-based Latin America watchers are engaging in their usual, predictable responses – a series of overbroad generalizations about the implications of the result for the region’s politics, especially as the region enters a stretch of critical presidential elections.
There are some common political dynamics afoot in much of the Americas. But, those looking to extrapolate from Argentina’s election to the other key economies facing presidential elections–Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil–should take Cambiemos’ win for what it is and nothing more.
Mauricio Macri’s party’s electoral success and continued advances in Argentine politics is, first and foremost, welcome news for those looking to invest in a revitalized and more open Argentina. It provides wind in the sails of continued reform efforts and bodes well for Macri’s re-election chances, even if two years is an eternity in politics.
In less tangible ways, President Macri’s success also rightly provides much-needed psychological comfort to those reeling in the face of global advances by illiberal political actors. It was a win, albeit on local issues, for those siding with greater openness and regional interconnection. It was a win for “open” in what is the fundamental divide dominating global politics today—the contest between those who favor open versus closed societies and economies.
It should not, however, …
