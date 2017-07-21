Latin Trade Top 100 Billionaire’s Ranking 2017

Seventeen people made it back to the Latin Trade Top 100 Billionaire ranking this year, a sign of the region’s slow but steady recovery and stronger currencies. A few of the business moguls in the ranking saw triple-digit growth in their fortunes from last year. But it wasn’t good news for everyone. See the full ranking with names, fortunes and percentage changes from last year, plus new features including average age, rankings by country and sources of wealth, at Latin Trade.
Mexican bread maker giant Bimbo to purchase U.S. East Balt Bakeries for $650 million
In a major expansion of its global reach, Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo has reached an agreement to buy East Balt Bakeries for $650 million, Daniel Servitje Montull, Chairman of Grupo Bimbo, said in a statement Thursday. East Balt said in a separate statement that selling to Grupo Bimbo, the largest baker globally, is an “excellent fit”. Forbes reports.
Mercosur members and Colombia reach trade deal
The members of South America’s Mercosur trade bloc inked a trade deal with Colombia on Friday to allow limited quantities of tariff-free trade in products including automobiles, textiles and agrochemicals, Argentina’s and Colombia’s governments said. Mercosur is also looking to ink a trade deal with the European Union and increase trade links with the Pacific Alliance, which includes Colombia as well as Chile, Mexico and Peru. Nasdaq reports.
Brazil's Triunfo clinches $673 million
