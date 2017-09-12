Latin Trade Multinational Index: Second-quarter 2017
Carrefour was one of the companies that jumped two spots in the index. Photo: Mike Knell/Flickr

12th September 2017

Car maker Fiat and French retailer Carrefour were the companies that jumped the most spots in second-quarter edition of the Latin Trade Multinational Index.
The index ranks the 25 largest multinational companies operating in the region by revenue and growth.
Fiat and Carrefour both jumped two spots from the same period in 2016, and were the only ones to move (up or down) more than one position, a reflection of stable conditions in the operations of all the companies.
The index includes full details about each company’s overall performance in the second quarter of the year, compared with the same period a year before, as well as an additional index by revenue growth.
To view and download the index, please click below:
Multinational Index 2Q2017

