Latin Trade Multilatina Index: Second-quarter 2017
Brazilian aerospace engineering firm Embraer soared to the third place in terms of revenue growth.

7th September 2017

Mexican beverage and retail firm FEMSA, steel pipe maker Tenaris and Brazilian aerospace engineer Embraer reached the top three spots respectively in terms of revenue growth in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index
The index ranks the region’s 25 largest companies by revenue and sector growth.
The vehicle and parts sector posted a 15.8 percent growth in this edition, placing it at the top of the sector growth list, up from spot number 11 in the  first quarter edition of the index. In second place is the pulp and paper sector, with a 9.8 percent growth, followed by airlines, with 9.2 percent growth.
