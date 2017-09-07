Latin Trade Multilatina Index: Second-quarter 2017

Brazilian aerospace engineering firm Embraer soared to the third place in terms of revenue growth.
Mexican beverage and retail firm FEMSA, steel pipe maker Tenaris and Brazilian aerospace engineer Embraer reached the top three spots respectively in terms of revenue growth in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index
The index ranks the region’s 25 largest companies by revenue and sector growth.
The vehicle and parts sector posted a 15.8 percent growth in this edition, placing it at the top of the sector growth list, up from spot number 11 in the first quarter edition of the index. In second place is the pulp and paper sector, with a 9.8 percent growth, followed by airlines, with 9.2 percent growth.
To view and download the full index, which includes the three tables (general, revenue and sector growth) please click below: (will appear in Downloads folder or some browsers may require an extra click in a new tab)
Multilatina 17Q2
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …