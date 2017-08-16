Latin Trade Infrastructure Index 2017

The Huanza hydrolectric project in Peru.
Latin America scored almost 60 points in the new LT Infrastructure Index, which measures conditions in the areas of transport, technology, electricity and water in 18 economies in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The 60 points show a growth of 0.43 percentage points from last year.
For this edition, the index comes with new sub-indexes with details such as: Time and costs of imports and exports, quality of electricity supply, access to water in urban and rural areas and quality of technology.
In the overall index, the countries remained with relatively few changes, except for Chile, which was the only country to drop two spots.
But a notable case was Bolivia, which climbed two places in this year’s index.
To view and download the full index and extras, please click below:
Infrastructure 2017
