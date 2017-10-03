Latin America’s Top M&A Advisors

Latin Trade presents a brand new ranking for 2017: The Top Merger and Acquisition Advisors.
The ranking was made in association with EMIS and lists the top 10 financial and top 10 legal institutions that have advised on M&As in the region in the first half of the year, in terms of number and value of deals.
Leading the legal advisor ranking is Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. e Quiroga, with 38 deals for a total of $14.1 billion.
In the financial institutions, the Brazil’s Banco Bradesco took the top spot, with 28 deals worth a total of $17.1 billion.
To see the full list, please click below:
Top M&A Advisors 17H1
