Latin America’s Top M&A Advisors
M&A Advisors logo

3rd October 2017

Latin Trade presents a brand new ranking for 2017: The Top Merger and Acquisition Advisors.
The ranking was made in association with EMIS and lists the top 10 financial and top 10 legal institutions that have advised on M&As in the region in the first half of the year, in terms of number and value of deals.
Leading the legal advisor ranking is Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. e Quiroga, with 38 deals for a total of $14.1 billion.
In the financial institutions, the Brazil’s Banco Bradesco took the top spot, with 28 deals worth a total of $17.1 billion.
To see the full list, please click below:
Top M&A Advisors 17H1

Click here : Log In To Read The Full Story
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
Subscribe
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
Subscribe
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Subscribe
LOGIN
FOR READ MORE LOGIN
LOGIN
LOGIN
Forgot your password
SEND
READ MORE
Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.
Read the current issue of Latin Trade Magazine

Access Denied

Please log in or register

Read Our Latest Issue

latintrade-followus-spanish
FOLLOW US