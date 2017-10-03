Latin America’s Top 100 M&As
Top M&A

3rd October 2017

From July 2016 to June 2017, there were 1,145 completed mergers and acquisition deals in Latin America, according to the Latin Trade and EMIS Top 100 M&A ranking.
Leading in number of deals are Brazil, with 503; Mexico, with 171; Chile, with 123; Argentina, with 107 and Colombia, with 65.
Manufacturing and information led the ranking by sector, with 233 and 187 deals respectively.
The top deals include Petrobras’s sale of a 90 percent stake in its Nova Transportadora do Sudeste subsidiary to China’s International Capital Corp., British Columbia Investment Management and Brookfield for $5.08 billion.
To view and download the Top 100 M&As, please click below:
Top 100 M&A 2017

