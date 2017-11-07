Latin America’s Top 100 Banks

China Construction Bank, CCB, (Brazil), Santander Rio (Argentina) and Patagonia (Argentina), are the top three winners in terms of assets in Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 100 banks in Latin America.
CCB’s assets grew 81.7 percent between 2016 and 2017, reaching $7.4 billion.
For its part, Brazil’s Societe Generale saw a 42.9 percent drop in the same period.
Click below to view and download the full ranking, which includes sub-rankings for Top Winners & Losers and Financial Depth at Latin Trade.
Top Banks 2017
Note: Each bank’s’ assets are taken from the official exchange rate of each country into U.S. dollars. This gives highly inflated figures for Venezuelan banks which don’t necessarily reflect their size. This year, we separated the Top Banks ranking into two separate lists, one with Venezuelan banks and one without.
