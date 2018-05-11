Latin America’s potential for fintechs

Latin Trade interviews Anabel Perez, CEO & Co-Founder of NovoPayment
Established more than a decade ago, NovoPayment provides financial and transactional services solutions to banks and corporations. The company, which operates throughout most of Latin America and serves more than 2.5 million end users, has built landmark alliances with multinationals such as Visa, while providing innovative cash management and payments alternatives for big clients like airline Avianca and Banco Pichincha, Ecuador’s largest private bank, and rising stars such as Rappi, a fast-growing delivery company.
Venezuela-born Anabel Pérez, NovoPayment CEO & Co-Founder, has more than 25 years of experience in banking. She is a recognized professional for her achievements in the industry, most recently for her endeavors in financial inclusion in Latin America.
What is the main impact that fintechs are having on banks and consumers?
Fintechs are helping to drive much-needed innovation across a range of different financial services. I say “much-needed” because companies’ and consumers’ realities—the way entire industries and people operate their business and their lives—have changed considerably over the past few years, while the financial services industry has changed little by comparison. In our case, we’re changing that by enabling banks and financial institutions with the open banking and (Application Programming Interface) API-based technologies that they need to transform and …
