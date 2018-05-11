Latin America’s potential for fintechs
holiday-shopping-1921658_960_720

11th May 2018

Latin Trade interviews Anabel Perez, CEO & Co-Founder of NovoPayment
Established more than a decade ago, NovoPayment provides financial and transactional services solutions to banks and corporations. The company, which operates throughout most of Latin America and serves more than 2.5 million end users, has built landmark alliances with multinationals such as Visa, while providing innovative cash management and payments alternatives for big clients like airline Avianca and Banco Pichincha, Ecuador’s largest private bank, and rising stars such as Rappi, a fast-growing delivery company.
Venezuela-born Anabel Pérez, NovoPayment CEO & Co-Founder, has more than 25 years of experience in banking. She is a recognized professional for her achievements in the industry, most recently for her endeavors in financial inclusion in Latin America.
What is the main impact that fintechs are having on banks and consumers?
Fintechs are helping to drive much-needed innovation across a range of different financial services. I say “much-needed” because companies’ and consumers’ realities—the way entire industries and people operate their business and their lives—have changed considerably over the past few years, while the financial services industry has changed little by comparison. In our case, we’re changing that by enabling banks and financial institutions with the open banking and (Application Programming Interface) API-based technologies that they need to transform and …

Click here : Log In To Read The Full Story
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
Subscribe
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
Subscribe
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Subscribe
LOGIN
FOR READ MORE LOGIN
LOGIN
LOGIN
Forgot your password
SEND
READ MORE
Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.
Read the current issue of Latin Trade Magazine

Access Denied

Please log in or register

Read Our Latest Issue

latintrade-followus-spanish
FOLLOW US