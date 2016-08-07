Latin America’s 1,000 largest companies have total assets of $4.5 trillion, according to Latin Trade’s new LT1000, which ranks the firms by revenues, assets, net income, gross profits and EBITDA.
A lot of the companies’ results show the effects of a slowing regional economy, brought by falling commodity prices and political crises in some cases. But many companies achieved outstanding results despite these conditions.
One of these was Argentine real estate firm Irsa, whose total assets went from $1.08 billion to $10.07 billion in one year.
Another such case was Colombian retailer Grupo Exito, with total assets growing from $4.84 billion to $16.49 billion.
The biggest ever and latest addition to Latin Trade’s range of business intelligence products, the LT1000 gathers all the essential financial data of companies in the following sectors:
Finance & Insurance
Oil & Gas
Mining
Telecommunications
Funds
Electricity
Food & Beverage
Non-metallic Mining
Agriculture & Fisheries
Chemical
Software & Data
Vehicles & Parts
Transport
Construction
And more…
Due to the large amount of data, Latin Trade will subsequently publish several rankings from the LT1000 by: Efficiency, Revenues, Profits, and more, as well as new, sector-specific rankings.
Subscribers will have full access to the entirety of the data and rankings, as well as notifications as to when new sub-rankings will be published through Latin Trade’s daily …
