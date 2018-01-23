Latin American CEO optimism hits record highs

CEO optimism regarding global growth prospects has reached a record high this year, according to a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers survey to 1,293 global CEOs.
Sixty-five percent of Latin American CEOs said that the region’s economic growth will improve this year, up 95 percent from the previous year. The figure is also the highest percentage out of all the regions.
When asked about their organization’s growth prospects this year, 45 percent of Latin American CEOs said they were ‘very confident’, placing the region at the second spot just after North America (53 percent).
Brazil leads Latin America in the list of 15 countries that CEOs consider to be the most important for their organization’s overall growth (8th in the global list, after France, Japan, India, UK, Germany, China and U.S. at number one). Mexico follows at number 13, above Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
Threats to growth prospects
When considering threats to company growth, each region in the survey shows a different mix. But in general, CEOs around the world are anxious about broad, societal threats such as terrorism and geopolitical uncertainty, rather than specific business risks such as market trends and consumer behaviour.
For Latin American CEOs, the top five threats are: populism, inadequate basic infrastructure, increasing tax burden, over-regulation and terrorism.
Changing the way we measure prosperity
CEOs in every region believe the world is moving towards …
