Latin American CEO optimism hits record highs

CEO optimism regarding global growth prospects has reached a record high this year, according to a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers survey to 1,293 global CEOs. Sixty-five percent of Latin American CEOs said that the region’s economic growth will improve this year, up 95 percent from the previous year. The figure is also the highest percentage out of all the regions. Latin Trade reports.
Brazil’s PagSeguro raises $2.7 billion in IPO
Brazilian credit card processing firm PagSeguro Digital’s initial public offering raised $2.7 billion on Tuesday, one person with direct knowledge of the matter said, as investor optimism over Brazil’s economic recovery gathers pace. The listing is the largest by a Brazilian company since April 2013, when state-controlled Banco do Brasil listed its insurance unit BB Seguridade Participações. Reuters reports.
Trans-Pacific Partnership to be signed in March: Chilean minister
The Trans-Pacific Partnership, known as TPP-11 after the withdrawal of the U.S., will be signed on the first week of March in Chile, said Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz. “The successful negotiation of the TPP-11 ended last night in Tokyo,” said Muñoz, adding that “this agreement is great news for the creation of jobs and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region”. Milenio reports (in Spanish).
Brazil braces for ruling that could bar Lula from 2018 race
An appeals court will decide today whether to uphold the corruption conviction of Brazil’s most influential …
