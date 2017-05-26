Latin America struggles to compete just when it needs to

Region can no longer afford to lose its bravest and brightest to emigration.
Without a commodity boom to rescue Latin America —because of abundant U.S. energy and weak Chinese infrastructure demand— the region must rise the old-fashioned way: by cutting waste and graft from government and raising productivity through smart reforms. The commodity boom afforded Latin American governments for the first time in a generation the ability to finance new infrastructure. Over $1 trillion was invested. However, much of it was wasted or misdirected through public coffers, though some of that spending worked, especially when run by private concerns. Latin America today has impressive infrastructure for mobile devices, a few dozen world-class ports and airports, improved railways and roads and in several countries much improved electricity grids.
Market reform is a continuous process and an incessantly challenging one. Latin America has much to do to catch up with other emerging markets, many of which kept reforming while South America, in particular, stood still for a decade from 2004 till 2013.
The region’s Achilles’ heel remains its weak rule of law. Until it is strengthened, politicians will continue to rob the region of its wealth and future, crime will continue to tax society and drive the boldest and brightest abroad, and investors will refuse to invest in creative ideas whose intellectual property cannot be protected.
Latin America is now the fastest aging population in the …
