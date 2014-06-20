Latin America opportunities abound, says top investment fund

“If you are seeking returns, go Latin America,” Javier Montero, a fund manager with Moneda Asset Management, the region’s biggest investment fund, said in an interview. Moneda, with $6.5 billion under management deployed in debt and equity from Mexico to Argentina, is bullish on the region over the next three years. The reason is a general political shift to a “more market-friendly approach” seen in Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Uruguay, and soon to happen in Chile, according to Montero. Bloomberg reports.
DHL ecommerce business in Chile is “booming”
DHL eCommerce’s first entry into South America via Chile is exceeding expectations a month after starting as it gives retailers easier ways to deliver to consumers that could boost online shopping, a regional executive said. Chile’s package delivery industry to date has been largely focused on business-to-business transactions. “Our solution in Chile is very groundbreaking from what the competition is offering. The business is already booming because there is nothing like that out there,” said Paul Tessy, chief executive of DHL eCommerce Latin America and Canada. Reuters reports.
LATAM Airlines moves to ease Chile regulator fears on IAG deal
LATAM Airlines will increase seats on flights between Chile and North America and Europe, and add a new route to North America, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to win regulatory approval for a deal with IAG’s British Airways and Iberia and …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Despite all the negative articles and doomsday predictions that have started to circulate …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …