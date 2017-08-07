Latin America needs a renewed focus on integration

Regional integration is an old story in Latin America and the Caribbean. Since independence, but especially since the 1960s, the region has sought to join itself together in various ways, with varying degrees of success, resulting in a veritable alphabet soup of past and current regional integration bodies. Despite these efforts, and some successes, inter-regional trade remains stuck at around 20 percent, compared to around 50 percent seen in East Asia.
Still, the topic deserves renewed attention according to Samuel Pienknagura, one of the authors of the World Bank report “Better Neighbors: Toward a Renewal of Economic Integration in Latin America.” Pienknagura emphasized to Latin Trade that regional integration offers the best way forward for the region to reactivate and optimize economic growth.
However, regional integration should not serve as a substitute for global integration. but rather as a complement to it. “One of the primary benefits of regional integration is that it allows countries to enter and compete more efficiently in global markets,” says Pienknagura. “The better you get along with your neighbors, the more competitive you will be in your relations with global markets,” he adds.
He also argues there is no one-size-fits-all approach to integration, saying the process can involve any number of methods. “Countries need to address the specific issues that affect them most when deciding to interact with the world.” To that end, he proposes various ways …
