Latin America: Land of opportunities for insurers

The Lloyd's building in London. Herry Lawford/Flickr
Latin Trade spoke exclusively with Daniel Revilla, Latin America Head for insurace giant Lloyd’s
By David Ramirez
“Latin America is a very interesting growth market and an incredibly attractive place for business,” Daniel Revilla told Latin Trade. His words are a great way to summarize the renewed interest of international insurers to expand their business in the region.
The relative dynamism of economic growth in Latin America, together with the low insurance penetration rates (1.8 percent of GDP, compared to 4 percent in the US) bring about an “enormous long-term potential,” according to the executive.
In recent years, Lloyd’s has increased its activity in the region by opening new offices in Mexico and Colombia, which adds to its previous presence in Brazil and Chile. Intense competition among insurers makes it difficult to continue operating from their head offices, thus explaining Lloyd’s move to having a physical presence in some of the region’s largest markets.
Lloyd’s generates about $1.5 billion a year in premium income in Latin America. Over the last five years, the insurance giant has paid over $2.5 billion in claims across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.
The recent slowdown of GDP growth in the region has not been a deterrent to the insurance business. At least not for Lloyd’s, according to Revilla. “Mexico did very well despite the uncertainties,” said the executive in reference to the worries created by currency depreciation and other …
