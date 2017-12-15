Labor Competitiveness Index 2017

Latin America as a whole improved in Latin Trade’s Labor Competitiveness Index.
The ranking lists 18 countries in the region by labor metrics such as wages, paid annual leave, types of contracts, years of schooling and many more.
A notable improvement was Brazil, shooting up from number 13 in 2016, to number three this year, and knocking Panama off the top five.
Mexico continues to be the leading country in the region in terms of labor competitiveness.
Following Mexico in the top five spots are Brazil, Chile, Guatemala and Colombia.
On the opposite end of the ranking, and in the same places as last year, are Honduras, Argentina and Venezuela. The main challenge for Honduras is to improve the relation between its levels of productivity and wages.
For Argentina and Venezuela, one of the main issues affecting their results in the ranking are the value of their minimum wages in dollars, which is more of a currency exchange issue rather than a labor market issue.
To see the full ranking, click below:
Labor Competiveness Index 2017
