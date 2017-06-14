Japan-Latin America Trade Index 2017

Central American countries saw the biggest increases in their trade with Japan during 2016, according to the most recent Japan-Latin America Trade Index.
Total trade between Latin America and Japan reached $47.4 billion, a 3 percent drop from the previous year.
El Salvador stands out with a 22 percent increase in total trade and almost a 33 percent surge in exports to Japan compared with the year before.
But in terms of top trading partners, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Panama remain at the top four spots in the index. Panama saw the biggest growth of the top four, up 20.4 percent from the year before.
The index includes sub-rankings for the top winners and losers, top trade partners, top exporters and top importers.
To download the full index, please click on the link below. (Excel file will appear on your browser’s Downloads folders).
Japan-LA Trade
