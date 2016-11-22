Japan and Argentina vow to speed up talks on investment pact
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Argentine President Mauricio Macri agreed Monday to speed up negotiations for a bilateral investment accord as part of efforts to strengthen economic ties. As of 2015, the number of Japanese companies making their way into Argentina totaled 51, according to Japanese data. The Latin American country is a major supplier of energy, minerals, soybeans, corn and other commodities, the Japan Times reports.
Chile and China seen boosting free trade and bilateral ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping began his visit to Chile on Monday, a trip that experts project will result in upgraded bilateral ties and a free trade agreement with the Latin American country. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has highlighted the importance of the Chile-China strategic partnership and expects Xi’s visit will push forward the relationship to a new height, the Global Times reports.
Brazilian President warns debt could equal GDP without spending curbs
Brazilian President Michel Temer warned on Monday that the national debt could swell to the size of the country’s gross domestic product within eight years should public spending not be brought under control and fiscal reforms not enacted. Temer vowed to send a proposal to Congress next month to reform the pension system once lawmakers pass a spending cap, Business Insider reports.
China signs new trade deals with Peru
China’s President …
|
