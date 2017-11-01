Altamar podcast episode: Is Spain Coming Apart?

Peter and Muni are joined by professor and expert on Catalan secessionism Andrew Dowling to discuss causes, reactions, and prognoses for Catalonia’s independence drive. They look at similar movements around the world and external factors (and actors) abetting this new rise of separatist sentiment.
