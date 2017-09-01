Industry 4.0, what lies behind this new “4.0 brand”? This hot topic has been the focus of many reports and debates.
New ways of interaction between humans and machines, improvements in transferring digital instructions to the physical world, such as 3D printing and advanced robotics and the emergence of analytics and business intelligence are dimensions of this new 4.0 phenomenon.
That has no implications in the 4th Industrial revolution (as mentioned by some consultants) but signals relevant changes in the digitalization of both manufacturing and services. Developed economies, especially Germany and the U.S., are leading the process, but one asks, what’s in it for emerging countries? What will be the impact of those new technologies? What role will emerging country firms play in that new scenario? Will they be acquired, or simply vanish, or will they make it through such a turbulent environment?
In my opinion, one of the key answers is to enhance firms’ exposure to both domestic and international competition, to increase internationalization, to learn from those experiences. Internationalization 4.0 (if we want to keep the cabalistic number 4) means advancing in that direction, motivated by the search of new technologies and innovations.
In a recent survey (Gv CEI, 2016) with 200 Brazilian multinationals and their subsidiaries (1,200 units) the main motivation for establishing new operations abroad was access to technology (five years ago, in a previous survey, …
