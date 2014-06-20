Innovative CEO of the Year – Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO, Casa Cuervo

| By Santiago Gutiérrez |
How do you define your leadership style?
“I think I am participative, but I would like to be more so, to take more time to listen.” It’s not about adopting a democratic style, Beckmann emphasized, because at the end of the day, it’s just one person who has to make the hard decisions. He thinks the leader of the future will have to be innovative, fast, tenacious, honest and a long-term thinker. They will have to offer products with high value-added, take risks, surround themselves with the best people, and be able to admit errors.
Casa Cuervo sells more tequila than anyone else in the world. Its brand, José Cuervo, has consistently been one of the most recognized producers of the Mexican liquor, but now its president, Juan Domingo Beckmann, is bringing youth and innovative talent to its 200-year-plus history.
Part of his formula is to change the company’s product range. In November 2014 Casa Cuervo agreed to a brand exchange with its former distributor and now its competitor, the British firm Diageo. It completely ceded its premium Don Julio brand of tequila, and in return received the brand of Irish whiskey Bushmills, plus more than $400 million. With that exchange, Casa Cuervo began to establish itself as a multi-brand and multi-category company.
“We were a company in which 80 percent of our sales were tequila. We wanted to get rid of that dependence,” Beckmann told Latin Trade. After the transaction, tequila’s share declined to 68 percent …
