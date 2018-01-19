Innovation: Lessons from Grupo Alfa

Alfa Group is no lightweight. At $15.8 billion in revenues, it’s one of the 20 largest companies in Latin Trade 500 ranking. With 130 plants in 28 countries, and 81,000 employees, it is also one of the largest global Latin American companies. In this interview, Alfa’s Vice President of Innovation, Erich Meyer, explains how the company is also one of the most innovative in the region.
Wal-Mart in talks with Advent to sell major stake in Brazil operations
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks with buyout firm Advent International Corp and other funds to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. Other private equity firms that are looking into the investment in the Brazilian unit are GP Investments and Acon Investments, the source added. A partial exit by Wal-Mart from Brazil comes as Chief Operating Officer Judith McKenna takes over the international unit of the world’s biggest retailer. Reuters reports.
Chile praises China’s ‘constructive role’ at Latin American forum
Chile’s foreign minister Heraldo Muñoz welcomed Chinese representatives to a meeting with Latin American and Caribbean countries on Sunday, praising the Asian nation for rejecting protectionism as the United States backs away from global trade. “We are in uncertain and complex times, and China is playing a very constructive role in addressing these complexities,” he said. Reuters reports.
Deutsche Telekom expands Internet of …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth …
Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade …