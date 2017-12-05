Increasing value through reputation management
5th December 2017

By Ingo Plöger, President, Strategic Council, CEAL
Reputation is a perception of values that people have for a person, products, companies, sectors, institutions and countries. Value increase or destruction can happen by the perception of the customer or user.
Stereotypes are the first paradigm to overcome to see the right picture.
Certain events will remind you of some countries or people, like bullfighting, Oktoberfest, soccer, rodeo among others. The same happens if you remember global products like Mercedes, Boeing, Hyundai, Apple, McDonald’s, etc.  The great question is how perception can change your evaluation of reputation.
In a very interesting congress about reputation in Rio de Janeiro last September, Prof. Cees van Riel from the Reputation Institute, showed that investments made throughout many years in reputation management has increased the sustainable perception of image and created value. As an example, Canada, Switzerland and Australia have very high confidence in their reputation. Even Spain, considering the difficulties at the moment, has a very good perception in foreigners’ eyes.  
Meanwhile, Latin America doesn’t show a significant change, and the perception is a continent with difficulties, no growth, complicated to do business and very disperse. Nowadays, it’s even worse from the image of corruption, political instability and with no great future.
Companies in Latin America that were involved in corruption affairs, like Odebrecht, Petrobras, and …

