How to make Nobel laureates

The Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota. August Schwerdfeger/Flickr
In 1982, the Department of Economics at the University of Minnesota became the research headquarters of four professors who changed economic theory. Perhaps that would not be such a salient story for innovation, were it not because Minnesota was a public university, located in a place better known to corn and soy farmers, and far from the usual scenarios of extraordinary scholarly achievement.
This was not a case of overnight success. In fact, as is the case with most “overnight successes,” this one took years to evolve. It required a singular mix of personal leadership, commitment to rigorous academic training, impeccable team selection, and setting the right motivations for the team to work.
Twelve years before, in 1970, the Department of Economics had already built a prestige for its excellence in research. Milton Friedman (Nobel, 1976), Robert J. Shiller (Nobel, 2013), George J. Stigler (Nobel, 1982), and Leonid Hurwicz (Nobel, 2007) have been part of its faculty. A widely-used book in microeconomics had been co authored by one of its professors, James M. Henderson. There were some well-respected alumni like Daniel McFadden (Nobel, 2000) moving on their tenure track at Ivy League schools.
A champion in the defense of good research was former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers to president John F. Kennedy, Walter Heller. He had been at the helm of the Department since the 60s. Around 1970, “Heller thought of macroeconomics as a mathematical control …
