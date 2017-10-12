How tech is changing Latin America’s corporate landscape

Examples of technological change. An interview with Microsoft’s CEO for Latin America.
The Philippines, a country of 104 million inhabitants, a bit less than Mexico’s 127 million, is the nation that takes and uploads to the internet the largest number of selfies in the world. It is also one of the planet’s major per capita users of Facebook, said the CEO for Latin America of Microsoft, César Cernuda, in an interview with Latin Trade. One of the main drivers of this extensive use of information technology is age. In the Philippines, the population under 19 is close to 42 percent of the total.
Youth, to an extent, Cernuda said, are the ones closing the digital gap between developed and emerging nations. “A differential value of emerging markets is youth.”
Youth is also one of the interesting facets of the Latin American market, since around 35 percent of its 637 million inhabitants are under the age of 19. Although the region lags behind on internet penetration, its adoption grows at a much faster rate than in developed markets, Cernuda said.
The Latin American corporate landscape might also be changing in the direction of being more innovative. Cernuda has a particularly good vantage point to gauge the change. He was head of marketing for Microsoft Latin America, before he became area vice president for the Asia Pacific region in 2013, and now he returned to the region one year ago, as President of the LAC operation, and corporate vice president.
He cites some …
