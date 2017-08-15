Good corporate citizenry, no longer a choice but a necessity

Latin America’s 100 Most Powerful Businesspeople

Latin Trade welcomed Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal, chairman of Mexican tequila giant José Cuervo, to the 2017 ranking of Latin America’s 100 Most Powerful Businesspeople who operate in or with the region. The company’s initial public offering earlier this year raised $900 million, and was the first Mexican IPO since Trump took office. Cuervo has 30 percent of the global tequila market.

Joining Beckmann this year is José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Spain’s Telefónica. Through its Latin American subsidiary Movistar, the company is one of the top telecommunications firms in the region, and leads in Brazil, Chile, Panama and Peru, as well as having a substantial share of the market in other countries in Latin America.

For his role in overseeing the operations and logistics for the passage of 5 percent of global trade through the continent’s key waterway, Rómulo Roux, president of the Panama Canal Authority, is making his debut in the ranking.

Of course, the ranking also contains some of the region’s best-known magnates who continue to show their unparalleled skills in the Latin American business world. They include Carlos Slim, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Daniel Servitje Montull and Roberto Angelini Rossi.

Below is the full list, which gives a brief overview of each person’s achievements, education and net worth, where available.

Argentina

Alejandro Bulgheroni, Chairman, Bridas

Alejandro Bulgheroni is CEO of Argentine independent oil and gas holding company Bridas, which was created by his family in 1948. Bridas is 50 percent owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation since 2010. The company’s joint venture with BP and Pan American Energy in 2013 ranked it 215th in the region’s largest companies. Bulgheroni is an industrial engineer from the University of Buenos Aires. Together with his wife, he founded the Bodega Garzón in 1999, an agricultural enterprise that they have recently expanded to Uruguay. This wine business will feature a luxury hotel and an exclusive club where members can create their own wines.

Eduardo Eurnekian, Member of the Executive Board, International Chamber of Commerce

Argentine magnate Eurnekian has delved into a wide range of businesses, including media, airports, agribusiness, services, energy, infrastructure and technology through his firm Corporación América. His net worth is estimated at $2.3 billion as of June 2017. Eurnekian was born to Armenian parents, and has also been involved in investments in his parents’ homeland, including the management of the Zvartnots International Airport and agribusiness.

Marcos Galperín, President and CEO, MercadoLibre

One of the youngest people on the list, 45-year-old Galperín is the co-founder and CEO of MercadoLibre, the largest e-retailer in Latin America, with presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Uruguay and Venezuela. He studied Finances at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. Galperín also serves on Endeavor Argentina’s Board of Directors, a global non-profit organization which supports entrepreneurs in emerging markets.

Luis Perez, Chairman, Molinos Río de la Plata

Luis Perez is the son of billionaire Gregorio Perez Companc and head of the family business group. The Perez Companc group entered the world of business in 1999, when it acquired Molinos Rio de la Plata in Argentina. A year later, Molinos received the distinction of the Ministry of Economy of the Nation for being the most outstanding exporter of the country. The company experienced strong growth throughout its management since 2003. Since then, Minerva Natural Juices, Novaceites, Bodega Nieto Senetiner, Grupo Estrella y Manera (owners of Gallo, Arlistán coffee and yerba mate Cruz de Malta) have been incorporated.

Alberto Roemmers, CEO, Laboratorios Roemmers

Roemmers is the head of Laboratorios Roemmers, Argentina’s largest pharmaceutical company. It was founded by his father, German immigrant, Alberto J. Roemmers, in 1921. The company is one of the largest players in Latin America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Mexico. Roemmers also owns land in Argentina’s Patagonia region, as well as Arenas de Garzon, a real estate development in Uruguay where he is building a private beachfront neighborhood near the chic vacation town of Punta del Este. He collects the works of Fernando Fader, a French-born Argentine impressionist painter.

Ricardo Darré, CEO, YPF

In 2016, Darré replaced Miguel Galuccio as the head of the Argentinian oil company YPF. Darré developed a career, emphasized in the technical skills, in the oil sector. Since 1987, he worked in the French Total. Darré has a BA degree in industrial engineering from the ITBA.

Woods Staton, Executive President, Arcos Dorados

Staton is the Executive President of Arcos Dorados Holdings. Arcos Dorados is McDonald’s largest franchisee in the world in terms of system-wide sales and number of restaurants, and is the largest operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. He holds a bachelor’s in Economics from Emory University in Atlanta and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. Staton has more than 20 years of international business experience, and has held posts such as Marketing Vice President of Grupo Indega in Colombia, General Manager of Spal in Brazil, Executive Board member of the American Chamber of Commerce in Argentina (currently Vice Treasurer) and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Panamerican Beverages, among others.

Luis Pagani, Chairman Board of Directors and President, Arcor

Since 1993 Pagani has been the Chairman of Argentine confectionery firm Arcor. Founded in 1951, Arcor is now the biggest food manufacturing firm in Argentina and exports to 120 countries in the world. In December 2015, Arcor took a 25 percent stake in Argentine dairy firm Mastellone Hermanos. With revenues of $2.8 billion, Arcor ranked 194 in our Top 500 ranking 2015, up from the previous position of 205. In 2002, Pagani was also named President of the Asociación Empresaria Argentina, and serves as director of Praxair and Bimbo in his country since 2002 and 2004 respectively. Other positions he’s held in the past include director of YPF Sociedad Anónima and member of the Advisory Council of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior. Pagani holds a public accounting degree from the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba and a course in Marketing from New York University.

Gonzalo Ramírez Mantiarena, CEO, Louis Dreyfus Group

Ramírez is the CEO of the French conglomerate Louis Dreyfus Group, one of the so-called ABCD quartet of companies that dominates the world’s agricultural commodity trading. An Argentine national, he joined the Group in Buenos Aires in 2005, initially working for the Oilseeds platform and later for the Freight platform in Paris. In 2007 he moved to Madrid to develop the distribution market for LDC Spain. The following year he returned to Buenos Aires to lead the Group’s grains and oilseeds origination activities in Southern Latin America, and in parallel started the fertilizers and seeds division in Argentina. He subsequently served as Chief Operating Officer for South & West Latin America, and in 2012 was appointed head of that region, acting in parallel as interim Senior Head of Regions for the Group between 2013 and 2014. He moved to Singapore in 2015 as Head of the Asia Region, before his appointment as CEO. Prior to joining the Group, Gonzalo worked for 15 years at Nidera in Argentina.

Paolo Rocca, CEO, Techint

Italian-Argentine conglomerate Techint is the parent company of Tenaris, Latin America’s largest steelmaker. Rocca is also leader of Techint’s ProPymes initiative, which aims to promote long-term development for small and medium enterprises who offer their services to Techint. Rocca holds a degree in political science from the University of Milan, and a Professional Master’s Degree from Harvard Business School.

Barry Engle, Executive Vice President and President, General Motors South America

Engle joined GM in 2015, bringing extensive leadership experience to the car manufacturer. Most recently, Engle was the CEO and President of Agility Fuel Systems, where he still serves in the board of directors. Other positions Engle has held are President of Ford Brazil and Mercosul, Director of Marketing, Sales and Service Ford Brazil, CEO of Think Holdings and CEO of New Holland Agricultural Equipment. Engle studied Economics with a minor in Spanish at Brigham Young University, and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, Engle was CEO of Agility Fuel Systems in Santa Ana, California. From 2010 to 2011, he was CEO of Think Holdings, based in Oslo, Norway and from 2008 to 2010, he served as president and CEO of New Holland Agricultural Equipment in Turin, Italy.

Belgium

Carlos Brito, President, CEO, Anheuser Busch InBev

Brito is President and CEO of Anheuser Busch InBev, a Belgian company that owns well over 200 brand names of beer in 25 countries, and sales in more than 100 countries. It is the largest brewery in the world and one of the top five consumer products companies worldwide. Among the company’s brands are Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Bud Light, Brahma, Antartica and Quilmes. Born in 1960, he is a Brazilian citizen and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from Stanford University. At InBev he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in December 2005.

Bolivia

German Efromovich, Owner, Avianca

Efromovich (born in Bolivia but with multiple citizenship: Poland, Colombia and Brazil) is the owner of Colombian carrier Avianca, which he bought in 2004. Efromovich has a long business career, and is the founder of the South American conglomerate Synergy Group, which operates in the aerospace, hydroelectric, telecommunications infrastructure, shipbuilding, agriculture and hospitality sectors. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the FEI University in Brazil. Of particular note in his career before Synergy Group is his ownership of a school in Sao Bernardo do Campo. During his time as owner he taught then union leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who would later become Brazil’s President.

Brazil

Luiz Trabuco Cappi, CEO, Bradesco

Trabuco is at the helm of Latin America’s fourth-largest bank by assets. He led Bradesco’s $5.2-billion acquisition of HSBC’s Brazilian business, boosting Bradesco’s assets by 16 percent. Bradesco also bought a credit portfolio of more than $294 million from BTG Pactual in December 2015. Trabuco has been with Bradesco since 1969, and has held positions such as President of Bradesco’s insurance arm, Managing Director of the bank and Vice President. He has also served as a Member of the Board of ArcelorMittal Brazil. Trabuco holds a postgraduate degree from USP’s School of Sociology and Politics and graduated from the Philosophy, Sciences, Languages and Arts Faculty of the University of Sao Paulo.

Alexandre Gonçalves Silva Dias, Chairman, Embraer

Gonçalves has been Director of Ultrapar Participações since April 2015 and Chairman of Embraer since 2012. Previously, he was director of TAM Capital and PDG Realty. One of his major former positions was his presidency at General Electric Brazil between 2001 and 2007. He has a very large experience in CEO roles in firms from different industries. He has an MA degree in electrical engineering and BA degree in mechanical engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

Luiza Trajano, Founder and President, Magazine Luiza

Trajano founded Magazine Luiza, one of the largest retailers in Brazil. The company ranked 24 in Latin Trade’s most recent Top 50 Retailers in Latin America, with revenues of $3.6 billion. She has won awards such as Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, and is the first and only woman to win the Most Successful award by the Brazilian stock exchange Bovespa.

Raul Calfat, Chairman Votorantim Group

Calfat is chairman of Votorantim Group, one of the region’s largest industrial conglomerates with operations in sectors such as cement, steel, pulp and paper, energy and finance. Under Calfat’s leadership, Votorantim is seeking to boost its presence in the renewable energy sector, and announced late 2015 that it aims to triple its wind power capacity in 2016 to 1 Gigawatt. It’s subsidiary Votorantim Industrial is now the fifth largest energy trader in Brazil, generating 2.6 Gigawatts through its 33 hydroelectric plants.

André Gerdau Johannpeter, CEO, Gerdau

André Gerdau is CEO of Gerdau, the leading company in long steel in the Americas, as well as being one of the main suppliers of specialized long steel in the world. One of Gerdau’s most recent moves was a joint power venture with Japan’s Sumitomo. Together, the firms aim to compete in the increasingly attractive wind power sector in Brazil. In 2016, Zacks Investment Research upgraded the company from a sell rating to a hold rating, citing that its “diversified business portfolio as well as manufacturing techniques will help it grow over the long term”. Gerdau holds a BA from the Rio Grande do Sul Pontifical Catholic University, and studied General Business Administration at the University of Toronto, as well as Marketing at Ashridge, in the UK, and Advanced Management at the Wharton School-University of Pennsylvania. He also served as CEO in Seiva SA – Florestas e Industrias and Vice President of Gerdau Açominas SA.

Paulo Kakinoff, President, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Kakinoff was appointed CEO of Brazilian carrier Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in 2012. Gol is Brazil’s second-largest airline.

Kakinoff, of Belarusian descent, studied Business Administration at Mackenzie University, as well as a postgraduate degree in International Management. Kakinoff also served as the CEO of Audi Brazil between 2009 and 2012.

Ronaldo Iabrudi, CEO GPA

Iabrudi heads Brazil’s GPA, one of Brazil’s largest retailers through its subsidiary Via Varejo. Iabrudi has held his current post since January 2014, and before that he has served as CEO and Member of the Board at several firms such as Magnesita Refratarios, Tele Norte Leste, Telemar Norte Leste and others. He holds a Psychology degree from the Catholic University of Minas Gerais; a Master’s in Organizational Management and Adults Formation from the Universite Paris-Sorbonne; a Master’s in Changes Administration from the Université Paris-Dauphine, as well as a PhD in Organizational Change from the same college. In 2016, labrudi was elected member of the board of directors of the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Jorge Paulo Lemann, Principal, 3G Capital

Lemann is the richest person in Brazil, with a fortune estimated at $29.9 billion (as of June 2017). Being of Swiss-Brazilian descent, he is also Switzerland’s second-richest person. He co-founded multibillion-dollar global investment firm 3G Capital, which has acquired firms such as Tim Hortons, Kraft Foods and Burger King. With AB InBev pushing for a merger with SABMiller, Lemann is coming closer to his career dream of dominating the world beer market.

Lemann played tennis in his youth, winning the Brazilian national tennis championship five times, as well as playing for the Swiss and Brazilian teams at Wimbledon.

Maria Consuelo Saraiva Leão Dias Branco, Chairman, M. Dias Branco

Maria Consuelo became Chairman of food giant M. Dias Branco following the death of her husband. Previously, she was in charge of the social activities of the company and was also the vice-CEO between 2003 and 2006.

Marcos Marinho Lutz, Chief Executive and Director, Cosan Limited

Cosan is a Brazilian conglomerate that produces sugar, bioethanol, energy and food. The company is present in Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and the UK. Among Cosan’s largest moves under Marinho’s leadership are buying a $1.7 billion stake in British natural gas company BG Group in 2012. The company was also upgraded from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ in 2016 by Zacks Investment Research. Other positions Marinho has held or currently holds are Executive Officer of the Infrastructure & Energy Section at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, CSN; Independent Director of Monsanto Company since last year and Director of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo.

Bernardo Pinto Paiva, CEO, Ambev

Bernardo Pinto Paiva is at the helm of brewer AmBev, the largest in Latin America and one of the largest in the world. It operates across 14 countries in the Americas.

Pinto studied a postgraduate degree in Marketing at the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, as well as an Executive Graduate Diploma from the London Business School.

Joseph Safra, Chairman, Safra Group

With a net-worth of $22.1 billion as of June 2017, Safra is the world’s richest banker. He runs Safra Group, a Brazilian banking and investment conglomerate with presence in real estate, agribusiness, banking, finance and industrial operations. Safra Group operates in Latin America, the U.S., the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Safra was born in Lebanon, and comes from a family with a long history in banking since the Ottoman Empire. Safra Group’s banking arm ranked 14 in the Top 100 Banks of Latin America of 2015, with $53.7 billion in assets.

Roberto Egydio Setubal, Director, Itaú-Unibanco Holding

Setubal heads Itaú Unibanco, one of the Latin America’s largest banks. He ranked 24 in the 100 best-performing CEOs in the world in 2015 according to the Harvard Business Review.

Setubal holds a Bachelor’s in Production Engineering from the Escola Politécnica Da Universidade De São Paulo and a Master’s Degree in Engineering from Stanford University.

Itaú Unibanco employs some 95,700 people and controls about 11 percent of Brazil’s retail banking market.

Stephen R. McClellan, President, Goodyear Americas

McClellan is the president of Goodyear’s Latin and North American unit, which the company combined in 2016. Prior to his new position, McClellan served as President of the company’s North American unit, and has been with Goodyear since 1988.

He studied Science in Accounting at the University of Akron, graduating in 1987.

Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Co-founder, Director, 3G Capital

Sicupira is one of the three partners in 3G Capital and has a fortune estimated at some $12.9 billion, making him one of the top billionaires in Brazil as of June 2017. Previously, he was the Managing Partner of GP Investimentos between 1993 and 2004, and CEO of Lojas Americanas from 1983 and 1991.

He holds a degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and is one of the majority stakeholders in AB InBev.

Roberto Irineu Marinho, co-owner, Chairman and CEO, Grupo Globo

Marinho co-owns and controls, along with his brothers João Roberto and José Roberto Marinho, Grupo Globo, Brazil’s largest media group. The group operates across all media and entertainment forms, ranging from T.V., newspapers, books, music and cinema, and has joint ventures with 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, NBC Universal, MGM and Paramount Pictures. The firm’s T.V. subsidiary Rede Globo is one of the largest in the Americas. He also owns Sertaozinho Farm, a producer of gourmet coffee. Marinho is one of the wealthiest Brazilian, with a net worth of $12.9 billion as of June 2017.

Brian J. Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank

Porter heads Bank of Nova Scotia, better known as Scotiabank, one of the leading banks in Latin America. Porter’s career with the firm began in 1981, where he has held executive positions such as Global Banking and Markets, Global Risk Management, Group Treasury and International Banking. Porter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, as well as an Honorary Doctor of Laws, both from Dalhousie University. He also completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman, Banco Santander (Brasil)

Cardoso is the Chairman of Santander Brasil, the Spanish bank’s largest subsidiary in the Americas. Santander derived 19 percent of its underlying profit in 2015 from its Brazilian operation. It obtained 12 percent in Spain, 7 percent in Mexico, 5 percent in Chile and 4 percent in Argentina. He is also a Chairman of Unidas Rent a Car and Director of Ambev since 2012.

Colombia

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, President Grupo Aval

Sarmiento is the wealthiest man in Colombia, with a net worth of almost $11.5 billion. As President of Grupo Aval, he oversees the operations of a third of Colombia’s banks. Grupo Aval also operates in telecommunications, real estate, banking and financial activities within Colombia as well as Central America. He also owns El Tiempo, the largest newspaper in Colombia.

Jaime Gilinski Bacal, CEO, Banco GNB Sudameris

A banker, real estate developer and philanthropist, Gilinski is the second richest person in Colombia, with a net worth of almost $3.5 billion. Among his projects are the Panama Pacifico real estate development in Panama City, and owning 7.3 percent of Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fifth largest bank n. In philanthropy, he and his wife Raquel Gilinski created the Jaime and Raquel Fellowship at the Harvard Business School, which awards MBA scholarships to students from Colombia and Panama.

Carlos Ardila Lulle, CEO, Organización Ardila Lulle

Carlos Ardila Lulle, the third richest Colombian, heads Organización Ardila Lulle, a conglomerate with operations in media, agroindustry, cars, packaging, communications, textiles, sport teams and beverages. Examples of the organization’s companies are Postobon (beverages), RCN (media), and the Atlético Nacional football team from Medellín. Lulle is from Bucaramanga, in the Colombian department of Santander, and studied civil engineering at the National University of Colombia. In 2012, he and Rupert Murdoch created MundoFox, a TV channel focused on the Hispanic population.

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, CEO, Grupo Nutresa

Carlos Gallego became the CEO of Colombian food-processing conglomerate Grupo Nutresa in 2014. Gallego is a Civil Engineer from the Eafit University and has an MBA in the Universidad de Antioquia. He also studied in the MIT and Harvard University. The Medellin-based company is present in the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Malaysia, where it entered the Asian country’s coffee market through the acquisition of 44 percent of Dan Kaffee. Now Nutresa is present in 65 countries.

Alejandro Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo Group

Colombian-American Alejandro (net worth $5 billion as of 2017) manages his family’s Santo Domingo Group, a conglomerate of companies in media and brewing, and previously the controller of airline Avianca until it was sold to Germán Efromovich. It controls the Bavaria Brewery and has a 14 percent stake in SABMiller. The Harvard graduate also serves as managing director of New York-based Quadrant Capital Advisors. He is heavily involved in philanthropy, serving on the Colombian Board of Directors of Endeavor, member of the Latin American Conservation Council, Delete Blood Cancer and his family’s own foundation, dedicated to helping Colombia’s poor.

Jorge Mario Velasquez, CEO, Grupo Argos

Since 2016, Velasquez replaced Jose Alberto Velez as CEO of Grupo Argos, a firm with investments in cement and energy in Colombia, Panama, U.S., Central America and the Caribbean. Velasquez was the pupil of Velez during his 12-year period at the head of the company. Velasquez is a civil engineer from the Escuela de Ingeniería de Antioquia and has a very long career in the company since his entry in 1983.

Chile

Enrique Cueto Plaza, CEO, LATAM Airlines Group

Together with his brother, Cueto Plaza was one of the main agents in the deal to merge Brazil’s TAM Linhas Aereas with Chile’s LAN. The deal was inked in 2012 and LATAM is now the region’s largest carrier in terms of passenger traffic and fleet size. Cueto holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Pontífica Universidad Católica.

Iris Fontbona & family, owners, Antofagasta

The Fontbona family, led by Iris, own the mining conglomerate Antofagasta. The firm ranks 109 in the Latin 500 with $5.2 billion in revenues, and is one of the largest copper miners in the world. Iris Fontbona’s fortune is valued at $11.7 billion as of 2015.

Andrés Navarro Haeussler, Chairman & Founder, Sonda

Navarro is the founder and CEO of Sonda, a Chilean IT firm. He also serves as director of SalfaCorp, one of the largest Chilean firms in construction and real estate. Other posts Navarro has held include director of LAN Airlines, Chilevisión and Viña Santa Rita. Navarro holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Pontífica Universidad Católica.

Horst Paulmann, Founder, Cencosud

German-Chilean business magnate Paulmann founded Cencosud, the largest retailer in Chile. He is one of the richest people in Latin America with a net worth of $4.4 billion as of June, 2017.

Jaime Soler Bottinelli, CEO, Cencosud

Bottinelli has been the CEO of Latin America’s fourth-largest retailer since the beginning of 2015. Under his leadership are the company’s hundreds of stores in a variety of formats, as well as department stores, offices, malls and the firm’s own financial service arm. Bottinelli holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Universidad de Chile, and also graduated from the Executive Development Program from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management of the Northwestern University.

Sandro Solari, CEO, Falabella

Solari is at the helm of Falabella, the eighth largest retailer in Latin America and second in Chile, according to Latin Trade’s Top 50 Retailers. Solari studied Civil Engineering at the Universidad Católica de Chile, and also holds an MBA from the MIT’s Sloan School of Management. Falabella announced an organic investment plan of $4 billion between 2017 and 2020, with the aim of boosting its regional presence.

Roberto Angelini Rossi, President, Inversiones Angelini

Roberto Angelini heads one of South America’s largest conglomerates with operations in energy, forestry, mining, fisheries, technology, insurance and agriculture. Angelini studied Civil Engineering at the Pontífica Universidad Católica de Chile.

Luis Enrique Yarur Rey, President, Banco de Crédito e Inversiones

Yarur is President of Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, BCI, a Chilean institution created by his family specializing in several services such as securities brokerage, insurance and asset management. BCI’s assets stand at some $39.2 billion. It is Chile’s third-largest privately owned bank. Under Yarur’s leadership, BCI acquired Miami-based City National Bank in October 2015 for $947 million.

Yarur holds an MBA from the IESE Business School.

Álvaro Saieh, Chairman, Itaú Corpbanca

Saieh is Chairman of Itaú Corpbanca, one of Chile’s largest commercial banks. He also controls media group Copesa, which publishes the most read news outlets in the country. In the tourism sector, Saieh owns the Four Seasons Buenos Aires, Four Seasons Carmelo and the Grand Hyatt Santiago.

Luis Felipe Gazitua, President, CMPC

In April 2016, Gazitua replaced Eliodoro Matte as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CMPC. Gazitua studied Commercial Engineering at the University of Chile. In 2001 he became director of Minera Valparaiso S.A. In 2005 he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Almendral S.A. and Vice Chairman of the Board of Entel Chile S.A. Since 2001 he has been General Manager of Forestal O’Higgins S.A.

Dominican Republic

José León Asensio, President, Grupo León Jimenes

Asensio is Chairman of Grupo Leon Jimenes, one of the Dominican Republic’s largest business conglomerates which dominates the country’s cigarette and beer businesses. Asensio holds a degree in Business Management from Babson College. The Leon Jimenes brewery division, the largest in the Caribbean, makes Heineken, Bohemia, Miller and Presidente, while its tobacco division makes Marlboro cigarettes and León Jimenes cigars.

Felipe Vicini Lluberes, President, Grupo Vicini

Felipe belongs to the third generation of the Dominican Republic’s wealthiest family. He is President of Vicini Group and the Comité de Estrategia e Inversiones. Grupo Vicini is present in the food and beverages, tourism, real estate, energy, finances, retail and communication industries. Felipe studied Communication at the Northwestern University in Illinois, U.S.

El Salvador

Ricardo Poma, CEO, Grupo Poma

Mr. Poma is CEO of family-business conglomerate Grupo Poma, which operates automobile dealerships, real estate development and construction, industrial manufacturing and hotels, as well as non-profit organizations. The company car division, Excel Automotriz, is the biggest automobile distribution company in Central America, and represents leading brands such as BMW, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Ford. The hotel division, Real Hotels and Resorts, operates Marriott International, InterContinental and Choice Hotels in Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Miami, Florida. Poma has an industrial engineering degree from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

France

Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman & CEO, Casino Guichard Perrachon

Naouri has been the CEO of French retailer Groupe Casino since 2005, and also serves as the firm’s controlling shareholder. Naouri studied at Harvard University and a PhD in Mathematics in France. He has served as a civil servant in France, and was the designer of the reforms in the French financial markets in the 1980’s, helping liberalize the country’s markets through the elimination of credit restriction and easing currency controls.

Groupe Casino’s operations in Latin America include Brazil’s Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Colombia’s Grupo Exito, Libertad in Argentina and Devoto in Uruguay.

Guatemala

Dionisio Gutierrez Mayorga, President, Corporación Multi-Inversiones

Agro-industrial conglomerate CMI, co-led by Gutierrez, is one of the largest corporations in Central America. It operates in the milling, livestock, restaurants, real estate, finance and energy industries. One of the company’s recent moves was a pet food factory, it’s first move to expand towards Latin America and the Caribbean. Its restaurant division runs the Pollo Campero chain, present in Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Costa Rica and the U.S.

Gutierrez holds a PhD in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Salamanca.

Mexico

Carlos Slim Helú

Carlos Slim is President and CEO of Grupo Carso, América Móvil and Telmex. He is the most powerful man in Latin America with a fortune of $54.5 billion as of June 2017. Since 2008 he bought shares in The New York Times. In 2012 he acquired the Spanish soccer team Real Oviedo and 30 percent of the Leon and Pachuca teams in Mexico. In 2014, he consolidated his energy-related companies into Carso Energy.

Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco, President, Grupo México

President and CEO of Grupo México, the country’s largest mining company and the third largest copper producer in the world. The Group’s Ferrocarril Mexicano is the largest rail transport operator in the country. He also is majority shareholder in MMCinemas and Cinemex. He is the second richest man in Mexico with a fortune estimated at $14.2 billion as of June 2017. He owns 75 percent of the American company Southern Copper, is a director of Banco Nacional de México. In 2014 he stepped down from Grupo Televisa’s Board of Directors.

Alberto Bailléres González, President, Grupo BAL

Bailléres is President of Grupo BAL, a conglomerate of companies in mining, retail, finance, fashion and insurance. The most prominent of these are Peñoles, GNP and El Palacio de Hierro. He is a member of the Board of Directors of BBVA Bancomer, Televisa, Femsa and Grupo Kuo.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, President & CEO, Grupo Salinas

Ricardo Salinas heads Grupo Salinas, which has companies in telecommunications, such as Total Play; media, including TV Azteca and Proyecto 40; transportation, including Italika; and financial and retail services Banco Azteca and Elektra. His wealth stands at $9.5 billion as of June 2017.

Eva Gonda de Rivera, Shareholder, Femsa

Eva Gonda is has a 50 percent interest in Femsa, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world, and is owner of retail chain Oxxo, which operates in Mexico and Colombia. Femsa has interests in the beer industry, through her ownership of the second largest equity stake in brewer Heineken, which operates in over 70 countries. When her husband Eugenio Garza died in 2008, she and her four daughters inherited his fortune, including 50 percent of Femsa’s shares. She is the richest woman in Mexico with assets of $7.6 billion as of June 2017.

María Asunción Aramburuzabala Larregui, CEO, Tresalia Capital

Tresalia Capital focuses on funding startups, early growth and buyout investments. Previously she was shareholder and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Grupo Modelo-AB InBev; Vice-Chair of the Board of Televisa; shareholder and adviser of América Móvil and ICA; and board member of Banamex. Her net worth is $5.7 billion as of June 2017.

Daniel Servitje Montull, CEO, Grupo Bimbo

Servitje leads Grupo Bimbo, the largest maker of bakery products in the world, with a presence in 22 countries. In 2014 Bimbo acquired Canadian Canada Bread, and Vachon, and Ecuador’s Supan, and more recently Spain’s Panrico. Grupo Bimbo increased its revenue by almost 14 percent in 2015, and rendered a 30 percent plus 1-year return to investors.

Juan González Moreno, CEO, Grupo Industrial Maseca

González has been President of corn flour producer Grupo Maseca (Gruma) since his father and founder of the company, Roberto González, died in 2012. He has led an impressive international expansion that has taken Gruma to the U.S., Europe and China, while maintaining a solid financial performance. The world’s largest tortilla maker gets close to 75 percent of its revenues outside Mexico, and has been a notable outperformer in the Mexican Stock Exchange for the past five years. Juan Gonzalez has a 12.8 percent stake in Banorte.

Manuel Arango, Co-Founder, Grupo Cifra

Co-Founder of Grupo Cifra and Chairman of CostaBaja Resort & Spa in La Paz, Mexico. Arango and his family sold part of their retail business to Walmart in 1991. The Cifra package included supermarket chains Superama, and Bodega Aurrerá, and clothing stores Suburbia. Together with his brothers Jerónimo and Plácido, he has a fortune of $4.4 billion as of June 2017.

Antonio del Valle, Honorary Life President, Mexichem

Del Valle is the honorary president of Mexichem, one of the world’s largest producers of plastic tubing and one of the biggest chemical manufacturers in Latin America. The company has implemented an audacious expansion strategy. Since it is a producer of basic chemicals, Mexichem gained margin and market strength, systematically acquiring clients and suppliers. It built its presence in more than 30 countries, where it holds over 120 production plants. Antonio del Valle’s wealth is tallied at $3.5 billion as of June 2017.

He is also present in the finance industry with Grupo Bx+, he is a partner in Banco Popular Español, in oil with CP Latina, and is a minority owner of the chemical distributor Grupo Pochteca.

Emilio Azcárraga Jean, President & CEO, Grupo Televisa

Azcárraga is President and CEO of Televisa, the largest television company in Latin America. Televisa exports its programs and formats to the U.S. through Univision and, directly, to another 50 countries. Televisa also operates a cable network and a direct-to-home satellite television system, among many other business lines. Emilio Azcárraga has a fortune of $2.4 billion as of June 2017. In 2014, he pulled out of other telecom business areas, selling a 50 percent stake in Iusacell to Grupo Salinas for $717 million. Azcárraga is a member of the board of Grupo Financiero Banamex.

Carlos Hank Rhon, CEO, Grupo Hermes

Carlos is the president of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, a group founded in 1992, which comprises an insurance company, a brokerage house and a bank. Aseguradora Interacciones, Aisa, is one of the largest auto insurance companies in Mexico. Hank also owns Hermes, a conglomerate involved in construction, energy, transportation and tourism. His wealth has been estimated at $2.2 billion as of June 2017.

Álvaro Fernández Garza, President, Grupo Alfa

Fernández is CEO and board member at Grupo Alfa, one of the largest diversified Mexican conglomerates, operating in aluminum components for the automotive industry (Nemak), petrochemicals (Alpek), branded foods (Sigma) telecom (Alestra) and hydrocarbons (Newpek), in over 25 countries.

Prior to his current position, Fernández served in several positions within the Group such as CEO and President at Sigma Alimentos and Vice President of Consumer Small Business Market of Alestra. He has been a Director of Vitro, of Grupo Mexicana, PYOSA, Consejo Regional de BBVA Bancomer and Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey. He is Director of Alestra, Alpek Campofrio Food Group, and Cydsa, among others. He is also a member of the Latin American Board at Georgetown University.

Armando Garza Sada, Chairman, Grupo Alfa

Garza is the Chairman of Grupo Alfa.

He served in various posts in the group in Sigma, Alestra and Alfa itself. He is board member at Puerto de Liverpool, Gigante, Cydsa, and the University of Monterrey. He holds a degree from MIT and an MBA from Stanford University.

Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman, Grupo Sanborns

Slim Domit is the Chairman of Grupo Carso, Grupo Sanborns (retail), co-chairman América Móvil (telecom), and Teléfonos de México (telecom). Grupo Carso, the flagship of the conglomerate, built in 30 years by Carlos Slim Helú, is present in retail, industrials, energy, and infrastructure and construction. It’s one of the largest groups in Latin America.

Francisco José Calderón Rojas, Independent Director, Alfa

Calderón is the Chairman and CEO of Franca Industrias. He has been Director of Alfa, Alpek and Femsa. He also holds a 7 percent stake in Femsa, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world, and owner of the retail chain Oxxo and of drugstore chain Farmacon, which operates some 200 stores. He has a fortune estimated at $2.4 billion as of June 2017.

Rufino Vigil González, Chairman, Industrias CH

Vigil heads Industrias CH and Grupo Simec, Mexico’s largest steel producer with a presence in the United States and Canada. His fortune totals $1.65 billion as of June 2017.

In 1999 his company merged with the steelmaker Grupo Ruvi, and in 2001 he bought Simec.

David Peñaloza Alanís, President and CEO Pinfra

Peñaloza is the CEO and general director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, Pinfra, a construction company in which he replaced his father David Peñaloza Sandoval in 2013. Pinfra operates 18 toll-road concessions in Mexico, and has been involved in the construction and operation of ports and other large infrastructure projects. The company has assets in cement and concrete, and road maintenance. The Peñaloza family fortune has been calculated by Forbes at $1.49 billion as of June 2017.

Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal, Chairman, Casa Jose Cuervo

Beckmann is the chairman of the board of José Cuervo, the Mexican tequila giant. He also is an independent director of Grupo Financiero Banamex, Industrias Peñoles, Grupo Aeroméxico and the chairman of Becle. Previously, he was the Chairman of Corporación Los Olivos.

He has an MA from the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey.

When José Cuervo went public in February of 2017, Beckmann entered to the exclusive group of the Latin American billionaires. In June of 2017, his fortune was estimated at $5.5 billion.

Panama

Pedro Heilbron, CEO, Copa Holdings

Heilbron has been with Panama’s flagship carrier Copa since 1988. Under his leadership, Copa acquired Aero República, the second-largest airline in Colombia, in 2005, as well as Copa’s IPO in the New York Stock Exchange in the same year. He also led the carrier’s partnership with Continental Airlines in 1998. Copa ranks 210 in the Latin Trade Top 500 ranking, with $2.6 billion in revenues in 2014, up 16 percent from the previous year. Currently the airline serves 73 destinations in 31 countries in the Americas with a fleet of over 100 airplanes.

Heilbron holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and an MBA from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Stanley Motta, President and Director, Motta Internacional

Stanley Motta is the President of international importer and distributor of consumer goods Motta Internacional. The company operates duty-free stores in more than 25 airports in Latin America and the Caribbean. Motta is also a majority shareholder and Chairman of the Board at Copa Holdings, ASSA Group, Inversiones Bahia, among others. Stanley Motta founded the Central America Leadership Initiative. He is member of the Advisory Board of EGADE Business School (Tecnologico de Monterrey) and the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. Motta is board member of the Trust for the Americas, affiliated with the Organization of American States and a member of the Latin America Conservation Council.

Rómulo Roux, President, Autoridad del Canal de Panamá

Roux is the President and Chairman of the ACP, the branch of the Panamanian government that manages the Panama Canal, one of the world’s major commercial thoroughfares. Nearly 5 percent of world trade crosses the Canal. The position of head of the ACP took on a new challenge in 2006, when Panama announced the expansion of the Canal by creating a new lane of traffic which would allow 14,000-TEU vessels (triple the current Panamax vessel capacity) to transit the 80-kilometer (50-mile) waterway. The project was completed in june of 2016. The final cost is not clear, as the builders’s consortium of Sacyr, Impregilo, Jan de Nul and Constructora Urbana, have outstanding claims that exceed $2.3 billion. The original price tag of the project was $5.2 billion.

Peru

Eduardo Belmont Anderson, Owner and President, Belcorp

Belmont is the owner and president of Belcorp, a Lima-based direct sales cosmetics company, which he founded in 1968. The company is now present in 16 countries in the Americas, and has more than one million female beauty consultants. The company is reported to have revenues that exceed $2 billion. Belmont holds degrees from both Harvard Business School and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Roque Benavides, Chairman, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura

About 11 percent of Peru’s GDP, 50 percent of its foreign reserves and 20 percent of its fiscal revenues comes from extractive industries. Buenaventura, the company controlled by Benavides, is the largest owner of mining rights in Peru among precious metals companies. The company operates five wholly owned mines, three other with partners, and is developing the Tambomayo and San Gabriel Projects. The Company also owns 43.7 percent of Minera Yanacocha, a precious metal producer, and 19.6 percent of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, a Peruvian copper producer.

Benavides is a Board Member of Banco de Credito del Peru, Unión Andina de Cementos and Sociedad Minera El Brocal, as well as serving as Board Member of the Mining and Petroleum Society of Peru since 1988.

He holds a B.S. in Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and an MBA from Henley Management College, UK.

Eduardo Hochschild, Non-Executive Chairman, Hochschild Mining

Eduardo Hochschild leads mining firm Hochschild Group, which has investments in silver and gold projects and operates in Argentina, Peru and Chile. He is also a majority shareholder in Peru’s second-largest cement maker, Cementos Pacasmayo, which became the first Peruvian cement company to trade in the New York Stock Exchange in 2012.

Since 2003, he is the director of the Banco de Crédito del Perú, and insurance company Pacífico-Peruano Suiza Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros.

Hochschild holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Physics from Tufts University.

Carlos Rodríguez Pastor, Chairman, Intercorp Peru

Rodriguez Pastor is the head of Intercorp, one of the largest Peruvian holding companies. He served as Vice-President at Citibank, and, Managing Director at Banco Santander in New York. Since 1995, he is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intercorp.

He is also Managing General Partner of the Nexus Group, Chairman of Interbank, and director of Casa Andina, Supermercados Peruanos, Innova Schools and NG Restaurants. According to Forbes, his current net worth is $2 billion. Grupo Intercorp is one of Peru’s largest companies, and operates in finance, hospitality, restaurants, real estate, entertainment and education.

Rodríguez received a BA degree in Social Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Dartmouth College, Tuck School of Management.

Dionisio Romero Paoletti, CEO, CrediCorp

CrediCorp is the largest financial holding company in Peru, with commercial banking, insurance and investment banking services. Romero is also the vice chairman of Alicorp, the largest Peruvian consumer goods company, with operations in South, Central and North America. Credicorp’s subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito, MiBanco, BCB, Grupo Pacífico, Atlantic Security Bank, Prima AFP, and Credicorp Capital.

Romero holds a Bachelor of Economics and International Relationships from Brown University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Luis Carranza Ugarte, President, CAF

Since April 2017, Carranza is the president of the CAF Development Bank of Latin America, replacing Enrique García. Previously, he was Minister of Economy and Finance in Peru in two different periods.

He studied Economics in the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and a PhD in Economics in the University of Minnesota.

Spain

Jose Maria Lopez, CEO, Telefonica

In 2016, Lopez replaced César Alierta as the CEO of Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica, one of the largest telecom companies in the world and the largest foreign multinational corporation in Latin America. The company has presence in 21 countries and a customer base of over 327 million accesses. Telefónica has focused a large part of its growth strategy in Latin America.

Lopez holds a BA degree in Economics from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Before Telefonica, he served as CEO of Telefonica Europe between 2011 and 2012 and COO of Telefonica between 2012 and 2016.

Rafael Villaseca Marco, CEO, Gas Natural Fenosa

Villaseca oversees the operations of GN Fenosa, one of the largest energy firms with operations in the region. Villaseca studied industrial engineering at the Universidad Politecnica de Cataluña, and holds a Master’s from the IESE Business School. Before being appointed to his current post in 2005, he was Executive Director of Enegás, Chairman of Grupo INDRA, and President of the Spanish Energy Club, among other high management positions.

Switzerland

Marisol Argueta de Barillas, Senior Director for Latin America, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is one of the most prestigious and influential non-profits in the globe. The organization convenes some eight world and regional meetings per year, in which leaders discuss and shape global agendas. Argueta studied law at the Academia Británica Cuscatleca in her native El Salvador, and holds a graduate degree in diplomacy from the University of Oxford. She has also studied at the International Peace Academy, Harvard University and New York University. She also served as El Salvador’s foreign minister.

Laurent Freixe, Executive Vice President Nestlé, Head of Zone Americas

Nestlé is the world’s largest food company, with operations in 197 countries and $89.7 billion worldwide sales, and $39.5 billion in the Americas in 2015. Freixe was appointed with his current post in October 2014, after having been Executive Vice President Nestlé Zone Director for Europe since 2008. He began his career with Nestlé in 1986 in France in sales and marketing. He studied at the Ecole de Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord (EDHEC), Lille, France, specializing in business administration, as well as the Program for Executive Development, IMD, Switzerland.

UK

Thierry Roland, Chief Executive Latin America, HSBC

Thierry Roland is Head of Global Banking and Markets for the Americas since April 2015. He succeeded Argentine Antonio Losada, who had been appointed Chief Executive for the Latin America business in 2012. In 2015 HSBC obtained nearly 7 percent of its close to $15 billion Banking and Markets revenues in Latin America. Thierry was previously Group Treasurer of HSBC Holdings based in London, a role he held from January 2010. He was appointed Group General Manager in February 2013.

His experience includes serving as Deputy Group CEO for HSBC Argentina Holdings, Deputy Head of Retail in HSBC Bank Brazil, Director of HSBC Argentina Holdings, President and CEO of HSBC Bank Argentina and President and CEO of HSBC Argentina.

United States

David Legher, President, Avon Brazil & South Market Group

Legher is President of Avon South Latin America. He oversees Avon’s business in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. Legher joined Avon in 2001.

Before Avon, he spent 11 years at Suramericana de Seguros, the largest insurance company in Colombia.

He has a BA degree in Systems Engineering and an MA degree in International Business from the Universidad Eafit.

Jane Fraser, CEO, Citigroup Latin America

Fraser leads Citigroup Latin America, a financial group present in 23 countries in the region, which accounts for 15 percent of the parent company’s global net profits. She led the bank’s Mexican operation, which was previously run as a separate division. Now she has to oversee the exit of the bank’s retail businesses from Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, to focus on the corporate clientele. She is the first woman to head the company’s Latin American businesses, and the first to sit at the board of governors of Mexico’s Banamex.

Jane Fraser has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, PepsiCo Latin America

Narasimhan leads global food and drink giant PepsiCo’s Latin America division, a position he’s held since 2014. PepsiCo Latin America employs more than 70,000 people across 54 markets. Last year, the company’s sales in the region reached $6.8 billion.

Narasimhan has also served as PepsiCo’s Senior Vice President and CFO of PepsiCo Foods,. Before his career in Pepsi, he was Director at the New Delhi office of McKinsey.

Laxman is a member of the Board of Trustees at Brookings Institution, and holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from India’s Pune University, an International Studies degree from the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Jordi Botifoll, President, Cisco Latin America

Botifoll is President of Cisco Latinoamérica. Cisco is an information technology enterprise with a worldwide presence. In 2012, he took over leadership in the region for the company, which he joined in 1999 as CEO of Cisco in his country. He is also Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Spain, and sponsors a good number of philanthropic projects.

Juan N. Cento, President and CEO, FedEx Latin America and Caribbean

Cento is the President and CEO of FedEx Latin America and the Caribbean, a package delivery company with a presence in 46 countries throughout the region. Cento joined FedEx in 1989 as CEO for South and Central America, where it acquired MultiPack. He is a board member of the insurer Assurant and the financial company Logyx.

Juan Pablo Cuevas, Managing Director, Head of Global Transaction Services, Latin

America and the Caribbean, Bank of America

Cuevas is Managing Director and Head of Global Transaction Services for Latin America and the Caribbean at Bank of America. The bank finances multi-nationals and governments. Cuevas has been with Bank of America for more than 25 years. He is a member of the Chile- United States Chamber of Commerce in Miami and a member of the Un Techo Para Mi País foundation, which fights poverty in the region.

Eduardo Coello, President Latin America & Caribbean, Visa

In 2015, Coello replaced Eduardo Eraña as the head of Visa International for the region. Visa is the producer of bank credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards, with 3.7 million commercial partners in Latin America. Coello has a long career of 15 years in Visa in various management roles in Latin American countries.

Claudio Muruzabal, President, Latin America and the Caribbean, SAP

Muruzabal is German software giant SAP’s leader for the Latin American region. With more than 25 years in the IT industry, Muruzabal successfully lead the evolution of NEORIS from being the IT branch of Cemex, to becoming a global fast growth business and IT consulting company. During his 10-year tenure, NEORIS achieved global partner status with SAP. Previously, Muruzabal served as vice president of NCR’s Teradata for Latin America and the Caribbean. He has an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business of Duke University, and a degree in Business Administration from the Catholic University of Argentina, where he also obtained certification as a public accountant. SAP currently serves some 29,300 clients across all Latin America and of all sizes and industries.

Gerardo Mato, CEO, Global Banking for the Americas, HSBC

Mato is the CEO of Global Banking for the Americas of HSBC, one of the leading banking groups in the region, mainly in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. He is a member of the Council of the Americas, an organization of business leaders working for the economic and social development of the western hemisphere.

Romaine Seguin, President, UPS Americas

Seguin oversees UPS’s Americas unit, a package delivery company with presence throughout the continent. Seguin has been with the company for more than 30 years and was appointed President in 2010. She is a member of the Dean’s Council Business School at the University of Florida and of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Center of Miami. She has held several management posts in UPS, such as Managing Director of UPS South Europe, Gulf South District Manager and Minnesota District Manager.

Tim Sheldon, President and CEO, Marriott Latin America

Sheldon was named President and CEO for Latin America and the Caribbean for Marriott in May 2015, replacing Craig S. Smith. Marriott Caribbean & Latin America has close to 240 properties and 19 brands in over 30 countries. As of August 2017, there are more than 120 properties in the pipeline through 2022. The company operates brands that include Marriott, Ritz- Carlton, Bulgari, Gaylord, and Moxy.

Sheldon was previously the company’s Global Chief Operations Officer. Under Sheldon’s leadership in his previous role, the firm launched mobile check-in and check-out, a first in the hotel industry.

Uruguay

Gabriel T. Rozman, President, TCS Iberoamerica

Rozman is the President of Tata Consultancy Services Iberoamerica, an IT, consulting and business process outsourcing (BPO) services company, with presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Mexico, Portugal and Spain. As President of TCS, he is responsible for the company’s Ibero-american, Middle Eastern, African, Russian and Eastern European operations. Before holding his current position, Rozman was international Consulting Director and Regional Partner at Ernst & Young for 30 years, where he oversaw management consulting for countries such as Japan, Korea, Italy, Spain, and several in Latin America. He holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS in Business and Economics from California State University.

Venezuela

Adriana Cisneros, CEO, Cisneros Group of Companies

Adriana Cisneros is CEO and Vice Chairman of Organización Cisneros, a company in media, entertainment, real estate, tourism, digital media and consumer products. Organización Cisneros has an audience of more than 550 million viewers on its Venevisión and other channels. She took over as CEO of the company in 2013 from her father Gustavo Cisneros, and is the third generation of the family to hold that position. Cisneros Group provides content for more than 100 countries, including several in Latin America, the U.S., Spain and China. The company has also developed several corporate social responsibility programs, including Mujeres Emprendedoras, that teaches business skills to women, and CI@se, the first educational channel in Latin America to offer educational programming and teacher training 24-hours a day. Cisneros holds a Bachelor’s from Columbia University and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from New York University, as well as being a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development.

Lorenzo Mendoza, CEO Empresas Polar

Mendoza owns Empresas Polar, one of Venezuela’s largest companies. He is the third generation in his family to control the company. Empresas Polar owns a brewery and food business that includes Pepsi Venezuela. The company is also active in corporate social responsibility through Fundación Empresas Polar, which carries out programs aimed at boosting education, training for work, entrepreneurship and social development. Mendoza holds an Industrial Engineering degree from Fordham University and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management. He is also Director of Grupo Televisa in Venezuela.

Eulogio del Pino, CEO, PDVSA

Eulogio del Pino took over Rafael Ramírez as CEO of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA. Prior to his current position, he was head of exploration and production at the firm, and has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2005. From 1990 to 1994, he was the President and Vice President of the Venezuelan Association of Geophysicists. PDVSA is the country’s largest employer and taxpayer. In 2014 PDVSA ranked at number one in Latin Trade’s Top 500, making it the largest energy firm in Latin America.

Del Pino holds a degree in Geophysics from the Universidad Simón Bolívar, and a Master’s in Oil Exploration from Stanford University.

Ronald Pantin, CEO & Director, American Oil & Gas Inc.

Pantin has been the CEO of Toronto-based energy firm American Oil & Gas (formerly Pacific Rubiales) since 2007. Apart from Colombia, Pacific also operates in Peru, Belize and Mexico, and its activities include oil and gas exploration, coal and mining. Canada-based Pacific is one of the largest independent oil firms operating in the region. Pantin has 24 years of experience in the oil sector, during which he’s served as a PDVSA executive and President of Enron in Venezuela. He also serves as Director of US Oil Sands and CGX ENergy. He holds two Bachelors of Science degrees in Petroleum Engineering and Management Science from Mississippi State and two Masters of Science degrees in Petroleum and Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.