Five key questions to ask when buying technology

Interview with SAP Latin America CFO Luis César Verdi
The value of technology is measured by the results it brings to the business. With this in mind, CFOs are responsible for overseeing how each investment the company makes is consistent with the organization’s strategies and objectives, aided by the assessment of the internal leaders of the technology department.
According to Luis César Verdi, chief customer relations officer of SAP in Latin America, the CFO must analyze what each solution can contribute, whether it will help to reduce costs, how it will improve the customer’s experience, if it can cut delivery times, or if it solves some other problem.
“The new technologies have a very positive impact on business, but it must be presented in slides and with more numbers in spreadsheets, which are the CFO’s language. The CFO has to understand the technology and what is going to change in the business, and there needs to be a business case made by quantifying the impact, in order to understand the need for it,” Verdi says.
And so, there are questions the CFO should ask the technology team to make sure investments are on track and that they respond to the company’s expectations. Here are five of those key questions:
1. How do the new tools help achieve the company’s objectives?
The selection of any technology solution starts with understanding what the main corporate strategies are and how it can contribute to achieving them. For example, if the company wants to …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
By Jerry Haar and Krystal Rodriguez
The dictionary definition of crucible is “an extremely …
Latin America is at the crossroads of a new economic paradigm. The region can no longer depend …