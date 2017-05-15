Will João Doria be Brazil’s new Macron?

Joao Doria, Mayor of Sao Paulo. Prefeitura de Itapevi/Flickr
Some compare him to Trump. He’d rather be compared to Michael Bloomberg. Will he be Brazil’s new Macron?
Privatize it! The business-friendly mayor of São Paulo João Doria has listed over 50 items to hand over to private management, from the Interlagos Formula 1 track to the art déco Pacaembu soccer stadium.
São Paulo is the “city of the world, driving business in Latin America,” he says, and he wants to manage it “like a global, not a provincial city”. IT companies like Cisco have already made donations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the city, but he insists there are no strings attached. “Companies want to help,” he says.
“A manager can adopt a different attitude in order to find creative solutions. We want to implement public policies differently.” Untainted by corruption, the relative newcomer to politics has strong connections with the business community and may be a strong contender for the 2018 presidential election. “The silent majority has to take part [in the political debate]. Don’t remain quiet. Because if you do, Luiz “liar” Inacio da Silva may come back!” he recently told a Council of Americas event at Amcham.
Latin Trade spoke with João Doria:
What has been your initial experience as mayor of São Paulo? What do you feel has been your greatest achievement so far?
Good management is the key to success. Transparency, efficiency, innovation. Health has been our priority, because this is the most serious problem in cities as far as the …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
INDEXES
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Despite all the negative articles and doomsday predictions that have started to circulate …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …