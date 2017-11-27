EXCLUSIVE: Pemex nears sale of fertilizer unit

Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex is ready to spin-off its fertilizer business. In the opinion of rating agencies, despite its strong recent efforts to reduce operating costs, the company must still concentrate in rebuilding its proved reserve stock of 8.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, that fell from 12.1 billion barrels in 2014. “The sale makes sense. It’s a natural thing to expect,” a person familiar with the situation told Latin Trade. A deal could be closed as early as the end of the year, the source said. Latin Trade reports.
Mexico’s Grupo Modelo to invest $753 million to boost production
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, a subsidiary of AB InBev, will invest $753 million in a new plant that will increase the company’s total production by 18 percent. The new plant is expected to be ready by early 2019, and will be built in the central state of Hidalgo. “This will be our eighth plant in the country. It will have a production capacity of 9 million beer bottles per day, that’s 3 billion bottles per year, and it’s designed to double that amount,” said Grupo Modelo CEO Mauricio Leyva. El Financiero reports (in Spanish).
Scotiabank bids $2.9-billion for stake in Chilean bank
Bank of Nova Scotia led off the fourth-quarter earnings season for Canada’s largest banks with a 3-per-cent bump in profit, and bid $2.9-billion for a majority stake in a Chilean bank. With a formal offer to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s 68-per-cent stake in its Chilean arm, BBVA …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Latin Trade’s ranking of the 1,000 largest companies in Latin America shows some …
The U.S., China and Germany remain Latin America’s top trading partners, according to Latin …